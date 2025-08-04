Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Greg Abbott has called down the thunder on Texas Democrats who are fleeing the state to avoid doing their jobs. Imagine what would happen if you told you boss you weren't coming in because you didn't want to do your job.

That's basically what these Democrats have done, except their boss isn't Abbott; it's the people of Texas.

It seems to me that the only way some of the fleeing Democrats can avoid bribery charges is to not break quorum.



It seems that would eliminate any potential quid pro quo connected to any payment they received to deny a quorum and skip a vote. https://t.co/eyTbgybLvW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 4, 2025

This of course upset Marxist (he can claim he's not but PUH-LEASE, at this point they all are), Julián Castro:

This guy is drunk with power. He’s so desperate to do Trump’s bidding that he’s making empty threats to jail ordinary citizens for donating to their elected representatives and to remove duly representatives from office for representing their constituents, all while he ignores… https://t.co/wDSaCgBGMQ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 4, 2025

Post continues:

... the needs of Kerr County (again) and so many other Texans.

What?

Why do Democrats struggle with the ability to multitask so much?

Julian thinks if workers don’t show up for work, they shouldn’t get fired. Democrat logic. — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) August 4, 2025

Right? If we refuse to show up for work, we get fired.

Why shouldn't they be fired for doing the same? Oh, that's right, they SHOULD be.

Is a Democrat, you should know that observing in upholding and enforceing the law is not being drunk with power. It is exercising the responsibility and Authority given to you by the electorate.



Or maybe, since you are Democrat, you DON'T know that .. — Zamster (@ZamsterCrypto) August 4, 2025

He thinks upholding the law is being 'drunk with power.'

In reality, the legislators running away are drunk with power ... or the irony.

"Ordinary citizens"......okay numbnuts. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 4, 2025

Numbnuts.

Now THERE'S an insult we don't hear often enough.

And it fits all too well here.

