Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Greg Abbott has called down the thunder on Texas Democrats who are fleeing the state to avoid doing their jobs. Imagine what would happen if you told you boss you weren't coming in because you didn't want to do your job.

That's basically what these Democrats have done, except their boss isn't Abbott; it's the people of Texas.

This of course upset Marxist (he can claim he's not but PUH-LEASE, at this point they all are), Julián Castro:

Post continues:

... the needs of Kerr County (again) and so many other Texans.

What?

Why do Democrats struggle with the ability to multitask so much? 

Right? If we refuse to show up for work, we get fired.

Why shouldn't they be fired for doing the same? Oh, that's right, they SHOULD be.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He thinks upholding the law is being 'drunk with power.' 

In reality, the legislators running away are drunk with power ... or the irony.

Numbnuts.

Now THERE'S an insult we don't hear often enough.

And it fits all too well here.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

