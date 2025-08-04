Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax

If you are trying to keep up with the new developments around Hillary Clinton, Trump, the 2016 campaign, and the Russian Collusion Hoax piece, this post from Byron York is pretty much all you need to know.

Advertisement

Clinton has SO much 'splainin' to do.

Take a look:

Five facts about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Russia, and the 2016 campaign:



1) By April, 2016, the Clinton campaign already had a contractor -- Christopher Steele -- working on developing damaging information on Trump and Russia.



2) By July 24, 2016, the campaign was… — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 4, 2025

Post continues:

... publicly raising the charge of Trump-Russia collusion, and the New York Times reported the topic was "emerging as a theme of Mrs. Clinton's campaign." 3) Also in July, Steele contacted an FBI agent and "requested an urgent meeting," according to the Durham Report. There Steele gave the FBI one of his first reports. It alleged, famously, that "Russian authorities had been cultivating and supporting US Republican president candidate Donald Trump for at least five years," an operation that was "both supported and directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin." It also alleged, infamously, that Russian spy cameras had recorded "Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow" including "employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him." That was the salacious and wildly false allegation that later became known as the "pee tape." It is without any doubt an example of the Clinton campaign, working through its contractor Steele, providing "false and/or misleading information to the FBI or other agencies." 4) After July, Steele worked hard to funnel his anti-Trump material into the media. For journalists, the dossier's unsupported gossip would be legitimized by the fact that the FBI was investigating it. 5) In September, 2016, a Democratic lawyer working on behalf of the Clinton campaign, Michael Sussmann, planted a false allegation about Trump and Russia -- the so-called Alfa Bank story -- with the FBI. At the time, Sussmann denied he was acting for the Clinton team, even though he billed the campaign for the outreach to the FBI.

If he hadn't been acting for the Clinton campaign, he wouldn't have billed them for it.

Holy HELL, how are these people not in jail already?

Yeah, yeah, we know, we're being facetious.

6. The FBI, including top leadership, were willing participants in each of the previous steps. — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) August 4, 2025

Oooh, that too.

And all the mockingbird media chimed in incessantly in support of Hillary’s plan! — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) August 4, 2025

Yup, the media did their job.

But you see, they were doing all of that in order to protect democracy. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) August 4, 2025

Yeah ... that's the ticket!

I assume Christopher Steele was paid -most likely very well for this fabrication. Was he paid be campaign funds and if so isn’t that a violation? — Post Script (@granfamfan) August 4, 2025

Excellent question.

Can't wait until we find out the answer.

============================================================

Related:

Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Advertisement

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.