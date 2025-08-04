LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change...
President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican

Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you are trying to keep up with the new developments around Hillary Clinton, Trump, the 2016 campaign, and the Russian Collusion Hoax piece, this post from Byron York is pretty much all you need to know.

Advertisement

Clinton has SO much 'splainin' to do.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... publicly raising the charge of Trump-Russia collusion, and the New York Times reported the topic was "emerging as a theme of Mrs. Clinton's campaign."

3) Also in July, Steele contacted an FBI agent and "requested an urgent meeting," according to the Durham Report. There Steele gave the FBI one of his first reports. It alleged, famously, that "Russian authorities had been cultivating and supporting US Republican president candidate Donald Trump for at least five years," an operation that was "both supported and directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin." It also alleged, infamously, that Russian spy cameras had recorded "Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow" including "employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him." That was the salacious and wildly false allegation that later became known as the "pee tape." It is without any doubt an example of the Clinton campaign, working through its contractor Steele, providing "false and/or misleading information to the FBI or other agencies."

4) After July, Steele worked hard to funnel his anti-Trump material into the media. For journalists, the dossier's unsupported gossip would be legitimized by the fact that the FBI was investigating it.

5) In September, 2016, a Democratic lawyer working on behalf of the Clinton campaign, Michael Sussmann, planted a false allegation about Trump and Russia -- the so-called Alfa Bank story -- with the FBI. At the time, Sussmann denied he was acting for the Clinton team, even though he billed the campaign for the outreach to the FBI.

Advertisement

If he hadn't been acting for the Clinton campaign, he wouldn't have billed them for it.

Holy HELL, how are these people not in jail already?

Yeah, yeah, we know, we're being facetious.

Oooh, that too.

Yup, the media did their job.

Yeah ... that's the ticket!

Excellent question.

Can't wait until we find out the answer.

============================================================

============================================================

Advertisement