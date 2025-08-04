LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change...
Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and...
Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems'...
And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES...
Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe...
WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It...
VIP
'Democratic Wins' Account Says If Dems Win Back the House They Can Repeal...
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg...
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost...
'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big...
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to...
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their...
Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About...
President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican

Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitchy

Maybe Hakeem Jeffries doesn't know what the words, 'running scare' really mean. 

Maybe he thinks it means the people running away (aka the Texas Democrats) are scared because that's the only way this makes any sense. How the heck are Trump Republicans scared of the idiots running away?

Advertisement

You know, maybe we should accept Jeffries is a loony and doing his best to pretend his party isn't entirely in the crapper.

Watch this:

They fled Texas to avoid redistricting, and the state they ran away to is the most gerrymandered, corrupt state in the union. Illinois.

Come ON.

Democrats are the butt of their own joke.

But TRUUUUUMP!

Ha!

Democrats are throwing a temper tantrum because Republicans are finally figuring out how to beat them at their own game.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And they just can't DEAL.

============================================================

Related:

And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GREG ABBOTT HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLINOIS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up
Sam J.
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time
Sam J.
Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems' Blessing vs. What Happened Next
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement