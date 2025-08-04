Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

Maybe Hakeem Jeffries doesn't know what the words, 'running scare' really mean.

Maybe he thinks it means the people running away (aka the Texas Democrats) are scared because that's the only way this makes any sense. How the heck are Trump Republicans scared of the idiots running away?

You know, maybe we should accept Jeffries is a loony and doing his best to pretend his party isn't entirely in the crapper.

Watch this:

🚨Hakeem Jeffries: Texas Democrats have Trump and Republicans "running scared."



The Texas Democrats just fled their state to run to Illinois. pic.twitter.com/pPBs1cqTe0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

They fled Texas to avoid redistricting, and the state they ran away to is the most gerrymandered, corrupt state in the union. Illinois.

Come ON.

Theater kids believe they are always the star of the show. This isn't a drama, its a pantomime and the Democrats are the clowns we laugh and mock while throwing fruits and eggs — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 4, 2025

Democrats are the butt of their own joke.

Meanwhile, the Texas Democrats are the ones that ran scared. 😂😂 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 4, 2025

But TRUUUUUMP!

Ha!

Democrats are master gerrymanderers.

It’s hilarious to witness them coming unglued when Republicans take a stab at it. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) August 4, 2025

Democrats are throwing a temper tantrum because Republicans are finally figuring out how to beat them at their own game.

And they just can't DEAL.

