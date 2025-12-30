Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses the Somali Community in Somali to Defy Donald Trump

Minneapolis has done its job assimilating into the Somali community. We've had political candidates hold rallies while speaking in Somali and waving the Somali flag. Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the Somali community directly in a video on Tuesday, first in Somali, so only the words "Minneapolis" and "Donald Trump" were familiar to English speakers. Later, he delivers the message again in English, saying that he won't let President Trump's bans alienate Somali residents, neighbors, and friends, whom they love.

He also wishes the community Eid Mubarak.

There are so many Somalians living in Minnesomalia, outnumbering other ethnicities, that Mayor Frey now addresses them in the Somali language. pic.twitter.com/RaNfLf3doB — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) September 21, 2025

Having to speak to your "constituents" in a foreign language because none of them have bothered to learn English is so fucking embarrassing



I cannot. https://t.co/bzpR9GOhA9 — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) December 30, 2025

"Koona t'chuta Solo? Soong peetch alay. Ee mara tom tee tok maky cheesa. Jabba won neechee kochba mu shanee wy tonny wya uska. Chosky nowy u chusu."



—Mayor Jacob Freypic.twitter.com/rD4YZhMg7I — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 30, 2025

This is not ok. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) September 21, 2025

Completely pathetic. My god the cuckoldry going on here is just astounding. A utterly conquered man. — Adam Shame (@westizbezt) September 21, 2025

The pandering is disgraceful — The Bald Stallion (@BaldStallion1) December 30, 2025

This kinda crap needs to stop. Be American, speak english. — Bill Bailey (@SpadMan1979) September 21, 2025

Nothing says assimilation like a mayor having to speak Somali to a demographic that has a 85+% welfare usage rate. https://t.co/NmgBzvZyhu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2025

Total and complete submission. Disqualifying. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) December 30, 2025

This is pandering. At least he acknowledges that people of every background in Minneapolis have broken the law.

