Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses the Somali Community in Somali to Defy Donald Trump

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on December 30, 2025
Twitter

Minneapolis has done its job assimilating into the Somali community. We've had political candidates hold rallies while speaking in Somali and waving the Somali flag. Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the Somali community directly in a video on Tuesday, first in Somali, so only the words "Minneapolis" and "Donald Trump" were familiar to English speakers. Later, he delivers the message again in English, saying that he won't let President Trump's bans alienate Somali residents, neighbors, and friends, whom they love.

He also wishes the community Eid Mubarak.

This is pandering. At least he acknowledges that people of every background in Minneapolis have broken the law.

***

