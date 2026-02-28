Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over...
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry...
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivi...
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder...
'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shut...
VIP
We Owe Charlie Kirk Better: Honoring His Legacy Instead of Betraying It
Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown,...
Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Ne...
Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple...
Peddling ‘Pedo’: Rachel Maddow and Other Media Hacks Toss Their So-Called Principles to...
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening
Meteorologist Rains on Al Gore's 'Inconvenient Truth' Anniversary Parade With Some Inconve...
VIP
Bill Clinton's Opening Statement at the Epstein Deposition Sure Brings Back Some Memories

New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:32 AM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Kansas is transitioning back to driver's licenses that reflect reality, not transgender ideology. Transgender identities will no longer be featured on state-issued driver's licenses. That means the sex featured on IDs must match the sex observed at birth. Some ‘experts’ say it may be time for transgender individuals to flee the state.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Democrats are erupting in rage after a new Kansas law TAKES EFFECT that INVALIDATES driver's licenses for transgender cult members who pretend to be the opposite gender.

Common sense. DO IT NATIONWIDE! 

"A new law bans state documents from listing a sex different from the one assigned at birth. It reverses changes made for transgender residents, and requires them to turn in their old license and pay for a new one."

Male, female, THAT'S IT.

Here’s more from CNN. (WATCH)

You can’t outrun reality, but that doesn’t mean confused Kansans won’t try.

Posters fail to see how acknowledging someone’s genuine sex on a government ID is a threat to anyone.

Recommended

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Often it’s pretty obvious that the ‘female’ in front of you is a guy in a dress and heels. These men are not fooling anyone with that ‘F’ on their cards.

If there is an exodus (a sexodus?) from Kansas, posters say they know which West Coast state is the promised land.

Advertisement

We can call it 'Transportand.'

Commenters visualized what the gender dysphoric diaspora would look like, with a nod to classic rockers Kansas.

Hey now! How about calling it The First Trans-Continental Bail-Road?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

KANSAS OREGON TRANSGENDER USA VOTER ID LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion
justmindy
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry Harder
justmindy
'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shuts Down the Left
justmindy
Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown, Strength Wins
justmindy
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder They Sound Like That
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens Warren Squire
Advertisement