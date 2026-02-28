New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’

Kansas is transitioning back to driver's licenses that reflect reality, not transgender ideology. Transgender identities will no longer be featured on state-issued driver's licenses. That means the sex featured on IDs must match the sex observed at birth. Some ‘experts’ say it may be time for transgender individuals to flee the state.

Democrats are erupting in rage after a new Kansas law TAKES EFFECT that INVALIDATES driver's licenses for transgender cult members who pretend to be the opposite gender. Common sense. DO IT NATIONWIDE! "A new law bans state documents from listing a sex different from the one assigned at birth. It reverses changes made for transgender residents, and requires them to turn in their old license and pay for a new one." Male, female, THAT'S IT.

Here’s more from CNN. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats are erupting in rage after a new Kansas law TAKES EFFECT that INVALIDATES driver licenses for transgender cult members who pretend to be the opposite gender



Common sense. DO IT NATIONWIDE! 🇺🇸



"A new law bans state documents from listing a s*x different… pic.twitter.com/oTtnDGNvJ3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 27, 2026

Kansas is unsafe for trans people. Is it time to flee? Experts weigh in | Opinion https://t.co/Vk3oCbbjjv — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) February 27, 2026

You can’t outrun reality, but that doesn’t mean confused Kansans won’t try.

Posters fail to see how acknowledging someone’s genuine sex on a government ID is a threat to anyone.

Why? Because they can’t lie on their ID? — Jennifer Stevens (@jenstevens736) February 28, 2026

What about needing to have the correct sex designation on your driver's license is "unsafe"? Can someone spell that out for me? — mog (@moggingface) February 27, 2026

It supports facts so it’s transphobic — ToysTwitta (@rodzamag) February 28, 2026

because it’s apparently dangerous for someone to know a dude wearing a dress is actually a dude. like they don’t get clocked immediately anyway — crayon (@mcrsftflghtsltr) February 27, 2026

Often it’s pretty obvious that the ‘female’ in front of you is a guy in a dress and heels. These men are not fooling anyone with that ‘F’ on their cards.

If there is an exodus (a sexodus?) from Kansas, posters say they know which West Coast state is the promised land.

Please let them take the Oregon Trail... — LaffterthenTearz (@laffterTearz) February 27, 2026

I'd say it's no longer the Oregon Trail. It's now the Organless Trail. — ack (@san55759) February 27, 2026

You have died of dysphoria pic.twitter.com/SYNxTFRdr5 — Bucephalus (@Bucephalus_0420) February 27, 2026

They should move to Portland. Very friendly to trans and they have some pretty views. pic.twitter.com/jwbYYAUbcz — Old Timey Bill (@OldTimeyBill) February 27, 2026

Agreed, gather all the mentally disturbed in ONE place.



Portland it is! — Joe (@JoeyJoJo1705) February 27, 2026

We can call it 'Transportand.'

Commenters visualized what the gender dysphoric diaspora would look like, with a nod to classic rockers Kansas.

The Trail of Queers? — Florida Every State! (@FL_Man_76) February 27, 2026

Hey now! How about calling it The First Trans-Continental Bail-Road?

