VIP
Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics...
Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired...
Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff
This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over...
Guns, Detention Centers, the Epstein Files, and More With Shermichael Singleton
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up...
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change...
Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and...
Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems'...
Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW,...
And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES...
Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe...
WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It...

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:48 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Loretta Lynch.

Now THERE's a name we haven't heard or thought about in a long, long time.

And the reason we're writing about her now is not good for Hillary Clinton, which makes us very, very happy.

Advertisement

This thread is a doozy:

Grab a snack.

WHOA.

What now?

Notice a theme here with Clinton?

Ahem.

Hooboy.

Sort of like calling abortion 'reproductive freedom.'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But ... they swore they only talked about their grandkids!

They knew it.

Oh, it's sunk.

BECAUSE OF COURSE IT WAS.

Advertisement

Pissed off yet?

Treason?

Insurrection?

So. Effed. Up.

============================================================

Related:

Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is

LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax

Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ FBI RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired In a YUGE Way
Doug P.
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is
Sam J.
This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over PBS Funding Cuts
Amy Curtis
Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement