'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*

Loretta Lynch.

Now THERE's a name we haven't heard or thought about in a long, long time.

And the reason we're writing about her now is not good for Hillary Clinton, which makes us very, very happy.

This thread is a doozy:

🧵THREAD: Loretta Lynch, Clinton’s Emails, and the Corruption That Almost Got Buried

1/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Grab a snack.

Megyn Kelly: “This is so fcked up.”*

She wasn’t being dramatic. She was reacting to intel reports that Obama’s AG Loretta Lynch privately told a Clinton campaign official the FBI email server investigation “wouldn’t go too far.”



It gets worse.

2/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

WHOA.

What now?

The official Lynch allegedly reassured?

Amanda Renteria — a top Clinton campaign aide.

The claim comes from Russian intel intercepted by the Dutch and handed to the U.S. It alarmed even top FBI brass.

3/12 pic.twitter.com/HFs0Kie3Em — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Notice a theme here with Clinton?

Ahem.

James Baker, FBI General Counsel, did not dismiss the intel.

While others thought it might be disinfo, Baker took it seriously. Why?



Because it aligned with other shady moves by Lynch.

4/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Hooboy.

Lynch told Comey to call the Clinton email scandal a “matter.”

Not an investigation.

Not a criminal probe.

A “matter.”

Exactly the Clinton campaign’s preferred talking point. Pure narrative control.

5/12 pic.twitter.com/BrPYU6b1En — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Sort of like calling abortion 'reproductive freedom.'

Then came the tarmac meeting.

June 2016. Phoenix.

Bill Clinton conveniently delays his takeoff, boards Loretta Lynch’s plane.

They talk for 30+ minutes, while Hillary’s under federal investigation.

6/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

But ... they swore they only talked about their grandkids!

Both sides claimed it was a “chance meeting” to discuss grandkids and golf.

Uh huh.



But it wasn’t just bad optics. It looked a lot like witness tampering. And DOJ insiders knew it.

7/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

They knew it.

Christopher Sign, the reporter who broke the tarmac story, said his sources told him the meeting was pre-planned — Clinton delayed his plane to trap Lynch.



The FBI investigated the leak, not the meeting.

Let that sink in.

8/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Oh, it's sunk.

Judicial Watch got the internal FBI docs.

Turns out the Bureau’s concern wasn’t why Clinton and Lynch met — it was who told the media about it.

9/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

BECAUSE OF COURSE IT WAS.

Behind the scenes, Obama’s fingerprints were there too.

Russian intercepts claimed Obama “sanctioned the use of administrative levers” to suppress any fallout from Hillary’s email investigation and protect the Clinton Foundation.

10/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Pissed off yet?

Back to Megyn Kelly’s reaction:

“This is so f*cked up.”



She’s right.



This wasn’t just politics. This was the top law enforcement officer in the country coordinating with the subject of an open FBI investigation — and with White House backing.

11/12 — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025

Treason?

Insurrection?

So. Effed. Up.

============================================================

