'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*

Loretta Lynch.
Now THERE's a name we haven't heard or thought about in a long, long time.
And the reason we're writing about her now is not good for Hillary Clinton, which makes us very, very happy.
This thread is a doozy:
🧵THREAD: Loretta Lynch, Clinton’s Emails, and the Corruption That Almost Got Buried— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
1/12
Grab a snack.
Megyn Kelly: “This is so fcked up.”*— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
She wasn’t being dramatic. She was reacting to intel reports that Obama’s AG Loretta Lynch privately told a Clinton campaign official the FBI email server investigation “wouldn’t go too far.”
It gets worse.
2/12
WHOA.
What now?
The official Lynch allegedly reassured?— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
Amanda Renteria — a top Clinton campaign aide.
The claim comes from Russian intel intercepted by the Dutch and handed to the U.S. It alarmed even top FBI brass.
3/12 pic.twitter.com/HFs0Kie3Em
Notice a theme here with Clinton?
Ahem.
James Baker, FBI General Counsel, did not dismiss the intel.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
While others thought it might be disinfo, Baker took it seriously. Why?
Because it aligned with other shady moves by Lynch.
4/12
Hooboy.
Lynch told Comey to call the Clinton email scandal a “matter.”— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
Not an investigation.
Not a criminal probe.
A “matter.”
Exactly the Clinton campaign’s preferred talking point. Pure narrative control.
5/12 pic.twitter.com/BrPYU6b1En
Sort of like calling abortion 'reproductive freedom.'
Then came the tarmac meeting.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
June 2016. Phoenix.
Bill Clinton conveniently delays his takeoff, boards Loretta Lynch’s plane.
They talk for 30+ minutes, while Hillary’s under federal investigation.
6/12
But ... they swore they only talked about their grandkids!
Both sides claimed it was a “chance meeting” to discuss grandkids and golf.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
Uh huh.
But it wasn’t just bad optics. It looked a lot like witness tampering. And DOJ insiders knew it.
7/12
They knew it.
Christopher Sign, the reporter who broke the tarmac story, said his sources told him the meeting was pre-planned — Clinton delayed his plane to trap Lynch.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
The FBI investigated the leak, not the meeting.
Let that sink in.
8/12
Oh, it's sunk.
Judicial Watch got the internal FBI docs.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
Turns out the Bureau’s concern wasn’t why Clinton and Lynch met — it was who told the media about it.
9/12
BECAUSE OF COURSE IT WAS.
Behind the scenes, Obama’s fingerprints were there too.— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
Russian intercepts claimed Obama “sanctioned the use of administrative levers” to suppress any fallout from Hillary’s email investigation and protect the Clinton Foundation.
10/12
Pissed off yet?
Back to Megyn Kelly’s reaction:— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 4, 2025
“This is so f*cked up.”
She’s right.
This wasn’t just politics. This was the top law enforcement officer in the country coordinating with the subject of an open FBI investigation — and with White House backing.
11/12
Treason?
Insurrection?
August 4, 2025
So. Effed. Up.
