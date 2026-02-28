New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:19 AM on February 28, 2026
Twitchy

During Tuesday’s ‘State of the Union’ address, President Donald Trump challenged Democrats to stand if they believed Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens. To no one’s surprise, Democrats stubbornly stayed seated. On Friday, Democrat Senators Ron Wyden, Mazie Hirono, and Mark Kelly were asked by a Fox News reporter which they would put first.

Their silence and dodging speak volumes. (WATCH)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger chose the silent treatment as well when she was asked who she prioritized last year. This refusal to put Americans first appears to be a party-wide position.

Posters say a Democrat’s non-answer is an answer.

They can deflect or zip their lips, but we can still hear how they truly feel.

Commenters say Republicans should play the video of these pro-illegal alien Democrats on a loop until Election Day.

Yep, confront these Dems daily.

Posters say Horino will never say she supports Americans over illegals.

She’s generally lost without a script in front of her, and even then, she’s still a bumbling mess.

Commenters say it’s a question every politician must answer.

It’s pretty clear that Democrats no longer represent Americans. We’re not even on their radar. Illegal aliens come first, which means we come last.

