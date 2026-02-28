Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens

During Tuesday’s ‘State of the Union’ address, President Donald Trump challenged Democrats to stand if they believed Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens. To no one’s surprise, Democrats stubbornly stayed seated. On Friday, Democrat Senators Ron Wyden, Mazie Hirono, and Mark Kelly were asked by a Fox News reporter which they would put first.

Advertisement

Their silence and dodging speak volumes. (WATCH)

Democrat Senators Wyden, Hirono and Kelly are asked directly if they prioritize American citizens over illegals.



None will answer the question. pic.twitter.com/V5SnUeT8Ri — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2026

Democrats when you ask them if they prioritize American citizens over illegals. pic.twitter.com/X4vB5gwiVg — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) February 28, 2026

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger chose the silent treatment as well when she was asked who she prioritized last year. This refusal to put Americans first appears to be a party-wide position.

Posters say a Democrat’s non-answer is an answer.

Such an easy question and they can’t answer it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 27, 2026

Which means everyone knows the answer. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2026

Obviously the answer is no but they’re not supposed to say it openly — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 27, 2026

They did answer it. Loud and clear. — Manskeptic (@mantiskeptic) February 27, 2026

They can deflect or zip their lips, but we can still hear how they truly feel.

Commenters say Republicans should play the video of these pro-illegal alien Democrats on a loop until Election Day.

They won’t stand for citizens, and when asked directly, refuse to comment.



Nothing else matters at this point.



Just play these clips on repeat 24/7. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 27, 2026

Repeat. Then repeat some more. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2026

Keep all these to use as campaign commercials. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2026

And on purpose. It's not even a multiple choice question.



Everyone that will be running against these slobs should have 10 people a day asking the dems this question so they can use it for ads in November. — AR__Actual (@AR_Salyer) February 28, 2026

Yep, confront these Dems daily.

Posters say Horino will never say she supports Americans over illegals.

I'm surprised Mazie can walk and carry coffee at the same time. And now you expect her to answer questions. 😂 — Sherri (@SherriBeardslee) February 28, 2026

Maizie is too stupid to answer without an aide to tell her what to say. — Chuck Rose (@ChuckRose_Cynic) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

She’s generally lost without a script in front of her, and even then, she’s still a bumbling mess.

Commenters say it’s a question every politician must answer.

The double down is absolutely incredible. What timeline are we living in? — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 27, 2026

The bare minimum test to be a representative of Americans is one simple answer and they all fail. — Arthur in California (@ArthurReturnss) February 27, 2026

It’s pretty clear that Democrats no longer represent Americans. We’re not even on their radar. Illegal aliens come first, which means we come last.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.