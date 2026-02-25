Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a GOP Campaign Ad

During Tuesday night’s 'State of the Union' address, President Donald Trump set up the Democrats and allowed them to show the entire nation that they really are the illegal alien party. When Trump asked them to stand up if they believed Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens, they chose to stay seated. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that clear moment of disdain for the American people will have an impact on the midterm elections.

But first, here’s the Democrats revealing who they truly are. (WATCH)

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.



Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

Simply amazing.

Jennings was part of a voter reaction panel on CNN Tuesday evening. He says the GOP has just been given a ready-made midterm campaign ad to use against the Democrats. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY: “I think the part of the speech that's probably going to live on for most Republicans is when he asked the Congress, stand up if you think your duty is first to American citizens before illegal aliens. Republicans stood up. It gave him his most sustained applause for the night. I suspect, Van, you're going to see this in a lot of campaign ads, that Democrats wouldn't stand up.” Michigan voter: “I think his point is valid. Everybody in that room represents the citizens in this country. And are you doing your job? He should, you know, the governor asked, is Trump doing his job? Trump asked, are all of you doing your job?”

Here’s Jennings and a voter’s reaction. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY: “I think the part of the speech that's probably going to live on for most Republicans is when he asked the Congress, stand up if you think your duty is first to American citizens before illegal aliens. Republicans stood up. It gave him his most sustained… pic.twitter.com/3IxEA7SL1c — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 25, 2026

I think Scott Jennings is right that this is heading straight into campaign ads. This visual of who stood and who didn't is exactly the kind of 30-second clip that defines midterm messaging. The Michigan voter's framing is actually the most interesting part, though. Cutting through the partisan noise and asking a simple accountability question that resonates across party lines. That's the voter Republicans need to be winning. — Isong Godswill | SEO Specialist (@isonggod4444) February 25, 2026

The message Democrats delivered Tuesday is that no matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, illegal aliens will always come first.

Commenters say Trump played Democrats perfectly.

Trump embarrassed democrats badly tonight you can almost hear knives being sharpened right now. — Cl.Hoggatt (@ClHoggatt) February 25, 2026

Even if Democrats were to stand up who would believe them? I wouldn’t. They are no longer looking out for Americans. They are all globalists now. They are Communists. BTW, Globalism is how Muslims intend on taking over. — Velez J Seas (@Seas_Velez) February 25, 2026

Democrats have already proven they don’t believe in borders.

Posters say Democrats may present themselves as caring, but their actions and choices on Tuesday proved that’s a lie.

Where was the empathy from the Democratic Party. I saw none tonight. They protested, held up signs, & wore pins cursing Ice & wouldn’t stand up. They confirmed to America that they are the party of hate and defiance. — Teresa B (@bey779) February 25, 2026

Our government has become a circus 🎪. Holding up canes and signs, walking out, not standing for Angel families or for anything GOOD. That party does not represent any AMERICAN 🇺🇸 I know. — Lara (@LaraBKelly) February 25, 2026

The democrat party has become a joke and their voters have become detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/i7vnr0OzCX — Travis McTravesty (@TMcTravesty) February 25, 2026

It makes you wonder if there’s even any room for Americans in the Democrat Party. It certainly doesn’t look like it.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

