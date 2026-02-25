Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU...
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a GOP Campaign Ad

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on February 25, 2026
Twitchy

During Tuesday night’s 'State of the Union' address, President Donald Trump set up the Democrats and allowed them to show the entire nation that they really are the illegal alien party. When Trump asked them to stand up if they believed Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens, they chose to stay seated. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says that clear moment of disdain for the American people will have an impact on the midterm elections.

But first, here’s the Democrats revealing who they truly are. (WATCH)

Simply amazing.

Jennings was part of a voter reaction panel on CNN Tuesday evening. He says the GOP has just been given a ready-made midterm campaign ad to use against the Democrats. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY: “I think the part of the speech that's probably going to live on for most Republicans is when he asked the Congress, stand up if you think your duty is first to American citizens before illegal aliens. Republicans stood up. It gave him his most sustained applause for the night. I suspect, Van, you're going to see this in a lot of campaign ads, that Democrats wouldn't stand up.”

Michigan voter: “I think his point is valid. Everybody in that room represents the citizens in this country. And are you doing your job? He should, you know, the governor asked, is Trump doing his job? Trump asked, are all of you doing your job?”

Here’s Jennings and a voter’s reaction. (WATCH)

Trump's HILARIOUS SOTU Dig at Nancy Pelosi Will Make Her Wish She Could Rip Up His Speech All Over Again
Doug P.
I think Scott Jennings is right that this is heading straight into campaign ads. This visual of who stood and who didn't is exactly the kind of 30-second clip that defines midterm messaging.

The Michigan voter's framing is actually the most interesting part, though. Cutting through the partisan noise and asking a simple accountability question that resonates across party lines. That's the voter Republicans need to be winning.

— Isong Godswill | SEO Specialist (@isonggod4444) February 25, 2026

The message Democrats delivered Tuesday is that no matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, illegal aliens will always come first.

Commenters say Trump played Democrats perfectly.

Democrats have already proven they don’t believe in borders.

Posters say Democrats may present themselves as caring, but their actions and choices on Tuesday proved that’s a lie.

It makes you wonder if there’s even any room for Americans in the Democrat Party. It certainly doesn’t look like it.

Trump's HILARIOUS SOTU Dig at Nancy Pelosi Will Make Her Wish She Could Rip Up His Speech All Over Again
Doug P.
Optic of the YEAR! Trump Got Dems to Give Away Their Main Priority With This 'Stand Up If...' Request
Doug P.
Tennessee Gubernatorial Hopeful Lies About Marsha Blackburn Men's Hockey Congrats, Scores Own Goal
Gordon K
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)
Doug P.
CNN: ICE Surge in Minneapolis Left People Not Only Traumatized but Financially Hard Up
Brett T.
Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump's SOTU Political Props
Warren Squire

