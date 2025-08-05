Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

As Twitchy readers know, Pam Bondi has opened a Grand Jury probe into the Russian Collusion Hoax, so of course, our pals in the mainstream media are less than thrilled.

Probably because THEY WERE ALL IN ON IT.

If you can watch Nicolle Wallace trying desperately to show ZERO emotion as she covers the Grand Jury story without giggling like a maniacal crazy person, you are better than this editor. We hee-hawed.

Take a look:

NBC operatives are having to report about the Grand Jury pic.twitter.com/O16ussR67Q — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 5, 2025

She. Is. Not. Happy.

Good.

And look at that, there's a bonus.

CNN had to report on the Grand Jury as well:

CNN, who were a part of the Russia Hoax Conspiracy are now having to report about the Grand Jury pic.twitter.com/EbYQLHp9OD — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 5, 2025

They know we know they played a part in all of this and yet they have to pretend they did not while covering it in a way that makes it seem like the Trump administration is CRAZY for wanting to go this route.

You really do not hate the media enough.

See? Giggling maniac.

Us too.

She seems really excited.



Unsubstantiated and mostly debunked 🤣



The media is going to have a really hard time covering this because they were in on it.



They got Pulitzers. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) August 5, 2025

Let's be honest, she looks like she smelled a fart.

Heh.

And it's only going to get worse for them all.

