S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to...
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney...
Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz...
VIP
Ring in the Ewwww! Leftist Doesn’t Understand Why Conservatives Are Put-Off by Her...
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alca...
Running Scared: Jasmine Crockett Promises 'Beatdown' While Laughably Claiming Dems Are the...
What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer...
VIP
Liberal Woman Warns MAGA Wives That Their Men Have a Fetish for Powerful...
Texas House Dem Responds to Gov. Abbott's Threat: 'He's Making Up Some S**t,...
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter...
Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and...
DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort
Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on August 05, 2025
MSNBC

As Twitchy readers know, Pam Bondi has opened a Grand Jury probe into the Russian Collusion Hoax, so of course, our pals in the mainstream media are less than thrilled.

Advertisement

Probably because THEY WERE ALL IN ON IT.

If you can watch Nicolle Wallace trying desperately to show ZERO emotion as she covers the Grand Jury story without giggling like a maniacal crazy person, you are better than this editor. We hee-hawed.

Take a look:

She. Is. Not. Happy.

Good.

And look at that, there's a bonus. 

CNN had to report on the Grand Jury as well:

They know we know they played a part in all of this and yet they have to pretend they did not while covering it in a way that makes it seem like the Trump administration is CRAZY for wanting to go this route.

You really do not hate the media enough.

See? Giggling maniac.

Us too.

Recommended

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's be honest, she looks like she smelled a fart.

Heh.

And it's only going to get worse for them all. 

============================================================

Related:

Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News' OBVIOUS Bias and WOW

Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics Hits Home for Me

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*

Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is

LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions
Sam J.
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'
Sam J.
Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)
Sam J.
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alcatraz Is a Crock
Warren Squire
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter Face'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions Sam J.
Advertisement