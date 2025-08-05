Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize...
VIP
We Need to Hold the Media Accountable for Being Lying, Cheating Suckwads. I...
S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to...
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney...
Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz...
Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia...
VIP
Ring in the Ewwww! Leftist Doesn’t Understand Why Conservatives Are Put-Off by Her...
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alca...
Running Scared: Jasmine Crockett Promises 'Beatdown' While Laughably Claiming Dems Are the...
He Wasn't Just an Illegal Immigrant. He Was Also a Police Officer.
What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer...
VIP
Liberal Woman Warns MAGA Wives That Their Men Have a Fetish for Powerful...
Texas House Dem Responds to Gov. Abbott's Threat: 'He's Making Up Some S**t,...
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter...

GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on August 05, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Jim Acosta has sunk to a whole new low we didn't even know existed.

He interviewed an AI version of a Parkland School victim to push a gun-control narrative.

Advertisement

As Twitchy readers also know, 99.99999999% of the UNIVERSE thought this was a shockingly gross exploitation of the young man who lost his life. Acosta did whe he does best, he blamed someone else.

Gosh, that seems like a quick 'throw dad under the bus,' even for Acosta. Guess he figured out it was a ghoulish, disrespectful thing to do, even if the dad asked. Acosta could have easily said no, but he decided to exploit the family and this poor, dead young man for clicks and taps.

Did we mention he also turned replies to this post off?

Yeah.

Acosta still sucks.

Recommended

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury
Sam J.
Advertisement

Depraved and disgusting is putting it nicely.

Yeah.

Hey, it's one of the things the Left does best.

============================================================

Related:

We Need to Hold the Media Accountable for Being Lying, Cheating Suckwads. I Said What I Said

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions

*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury
Sam J.
Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize State Power' (Watch)
Sam J.
*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'
Sam J.
Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)
Sam J.
S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions
Sam J.
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alcatraz Is a Crock
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury Sam J.
Advertisement