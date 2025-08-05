GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

As Twitchy readers know, Jim Acosta has sunk to a whole new low we didn't even know existed.

He interviewed an AI version of a Parkland School victim to push a gun-control narrative.

As Twitchy readers also know, 99.99999999% of the UNIVERSE thought this was a shockingly gross exploitation of the young man who lost his life. Acosta did whe he does best, he blamed someone else.

Joaquin, known as Guac, should be 25 years old today. His father approached me to do the story… to keep the memory of his son alive. Take a look: https://t.co/E7uJaUAzxo https://t.co/9Z5XozE8uR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 5, 2025

Gosh, that seems like a quick 'throw dad under the bus,' even for Acosta. Guess he figured out it was a ghoulish, disrespectful thing to do, even if the dad asked. Acosta could have easily said no, but he decided to exploit the family and this poor, dead young man for clicks and taps.

Did we mention he also turned replies to this post off?

Yeah.

Acosta still sucks.

Well Jim

There are ways to politely decline.

Or you could have agreed to do a story without the AI creepiness. You chose to participate in this odious exercise. https://t.co/lGMKZ8QcZ5 — JCrow (@jlc225) August 5, 2025

You're not wiggling out of this. You call yourself a journalist and proceed to do a fake interview with an AI version of a dead kid so you can push your pet policies on others. Joaquin's father isn't a journalist - YOU are supposed to be. Depraved and disgusting. https://t.co/WNLwEVFF59 — Marla (@mcraig84) August 5, 2025

Depraved and disgusting is putting it nicely.

You did a disservice to both son and father. https://t.co/3ZgvtKADdJ — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) August 5, 2025

Yeah.

Good job standing on the graves of dead children to push your own agenda. https://t.co/YxLBVP2MaF — South Texas Fail LBS/KG (@SouthTexasFail) August 5, 2025

Hey, it's one of the things the Left does best.

