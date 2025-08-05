S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions

Welp, it sounds like the House Oversight Committee is ready to actually do something more than talk about the Russia Collusion Hoax

Check this out:

🚨BREAKING🚨



The House Oversight Committee is compelling the following individuals to appear for depositions through issued subpoenas:



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9



Former President Bill Clinton: October 14



Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland:… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 5, 2025

Post continues:

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7 Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18 Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28 Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2 Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9 Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Hooooooooboy.

Should probably add a few more o's to that HooBOY.

This could be big.

2. If they refuse to appear, put them in jail like the Democrats did Steve Bannon.



2. If they do, they won’t answer any questions and will say ‘I don’t recall’ or under the advice of my attorney ‘I choose to invoke my 5th Amendment rights.’



3. Let’s make #2 a drinking game. pic.twitter.com/nGYGALIAWG — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 5, 2025

I’m so ready for the Mueller sequel. The original was a slow-motion trainwreck. Can only imagine what six more years have done. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 5, 2025

Woo! This is a great list. I would have put Barr on there too. How many will plead the Fifth? — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) August 5, 2025

Well, Democrats believe you're guilty if you plead the fifth, so that would tell us a lot.

Hold them in contempt of court and arrested if they don't appear.



We want serious accountability.



No more charades.



You will completely lose your base if we don't see real action.



Thank you. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 5, 2025

Thank you, indeed.

The House Oversight Committee did not kïll itself https://t.co/AG0X7FSuXV — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 5, 2025

This is a developing story (and situation), we'll keep you posted as we learn more, but in the meantime, oh Hell yeah.

