Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on August 05, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Welp, it sounds like the House Oversight Committee is ready to actually do something more than talk about the Russia Collusion Hoax

Check this out:

Post continues:

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7 

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18 

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26 

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28 

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2 

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9 

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Hooooooooboy.

Should probably add a few more o's to that HooBOY. 

This could be big.

Well, Democrats believe you're guilty if you plead the fifth, so that would tell us a lot.

Thank you, indeed.

This is a developing story (and situation), we'll keep you posted as we learn more, but in the meantime, oh Hell yeah.

