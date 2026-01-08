David French Twists Facts to Downplay Clear Self-Defense in Renee Good ICE Shooting

Oh, David French is Frenching in the most Frenchy way possible. Just like a good Leftist, he wants to pretend there isn't plenty of video showing a ICE officer standing in front of Renee Good's truck and a bullet hole through the front windshield. He's turning himself into a French twist trying to defend someone attempting to run over law enforcement.

Advertisement

Two things stand out about the video:



1) It decisively contradicts the administration's slanderous spin. "Domestic terrorism"? No.



2) The best available evidence shows that the officer had already shifted out of the vehicle's way when he fired the first shot. /1 https://t.co/ajQowPUuMP — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 8, 2026

It was a clear case of self defense and you continue to be a sellout for your democrat masters. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 8, 2026

Bingo!

The car hit him. It was self defense. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) January 8, 2026

still managed to shoot thru the windshield? how is that? pic.twitter.com/KapnSDRtgK — Atlas_Mugged (@D_in_KC) January 8, 2026

1) She was part of a group repeatedly harassing and obstructing federal agents. "Domestic terrorism" might be a harsh description of that, but it is not out of the question.



2) The officer fired after being struck by a deadly weapon. The end. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 8, 2026

Her wife wasn't filming her just because she was 'sitting in her car' or 'just driving down the road'. Her wife was filming her because she was instigating an incident with ICE and got it.

The best available evidence does not show he shifted out of the way before the first shot. This is a blatant falsehood.



First shot comes in while the driver accelerated directly toward the officer. First entry hole is the windshield. Clearly not out of the way. — Raegonomicz (@Raegonomicz) January 8, 2026

She spent all day interfering with law enforcement operations, and then tried to run over and officer when they tried to arrest her. Yes, domestic terrorism. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) January 8, 2026

David wants to overlook that part.

And he did not draw his weapon until she had begun moving directly toward him. pic.twitter.com/OY1s8lrU44 — Crosspatch-ish 🇺🇸 (@VictorishB123) January 8, 2026

All of this is very inconvenient to David's narrative.

3 things stand out to me.



1) she put herself in a place where she didn’t belong

2) When law authorities say stop, YOU STOP

3) She didn’t deserve to die, but when 1 and 2 happen, you are in a moment where split second decisions on both parties have major consequences — Steve123 (@truthandgrace89) January 8, 2026

It's very sad she died, but she played with fire and she got burned.

Why was the officer “shifted out of the way David?” You won’t answer truthfully because you know that the vehicle made contact with the officer and that’s why he was “shifted out of the way.” The officer didn’t even pull his firearm until the suspect made positive motion towards… — Michael K. Woods (@michael_k_woods) January 8, 2026

How dishonest is this. She hit the officer. Who had a weapon trained on her. It's like throwing a punch at a police man and glancing off his body but then everyone claiming she wasn't try to hit him. You threw the punch it doesn't matter. — H.T. Williams (@HTWilliams10) January 8, 2026

Advertisement

And on top of that, no matter what, it's close enough that no one should be mocking or cheering her death. One would think conservatives would be horrified by the death of of an American citizen and a mother.



A lot of people on the right severely disappointed me yesterday. — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) January 8, 2026

Wrong! The Right didn't 'cheer her death' (like the Left did when Charlie Kirk was killed). The Right simply said she left the officer no choice and that was very stupid. That is just facts.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.