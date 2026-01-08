David French Twists Facts to Downplay Clear Self-Defense in Renee Good ICE Shooting

Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on January 08, 2026
NBC

Oh, David French is Frenching in the most Frenchy way possible. Just like a good Leftist, he wants to pretend there isn't plenty of video showing a ICE officer standing in front of Renee Good's truck and a bullet hole through the front windshield. He's turning himself into a French twist trying to defend someone attempting to run over law enforcement. 

Bingo!

Her wife wasn't filming her just because she was 'sitting in her car' or 'just driving down the road'. Her wife was filming her because she was instigating an incident with ICE and got it.

Sam J.
David wants to overlook that part. 

All of this is very inconvenient to David's narrative. 

It's very sad she died, but she played with fire and she got burned.

Wrong! The Right didn't 'cheer her death' (like the Left did when Charlie Kirk was killed). The Right simply said she left the officer no choice and that was very stupid. That is just facts. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

