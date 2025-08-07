SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and...
VIP
Ex NYC Mayor Helps Shore Up Zohran Mamdani's Commie Cred (Which Explains Why...
BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix...
DAMN, GIRL! Katie Pavlich Shutting Jessica Tarlov Down During Heated ICE Debate Is...
Elizabeth Warren Went on CNBC to Promote Zohran Mamdani and Her Pitch Got...
And We Thought Lefties Were Pissed BEFORE: Trump Shares Plan That Will Basically...
Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberg...
Maybe THIS Has Something to Do With Illinois Gov. Pritzker Joining the Runaway...
Chalk Up Another L for Greasy Gavin: Court Strikes Down California Law Banning...
ZERO Self-Awareness: MSNBC Is Suddenly VERY Concerned That Trump Is 'Weaponizing the DOJ'
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’...
Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the...
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re...
‘Up, Up, and Away with Illegal Aliens!’ 1990s Superman Actor Dean Cain Answers...

PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

South Park parodied Trump and JD Vance, and as usual, it was pretty damn funny.

This is what they do.

This is who they are.

No one is 'safe':

Advertisement

Vance's response was perfect and a reminder that he must be our next president. This is the kind of enduring leadership America needs —the kind of leadership Trump has inspired in so many. 

Our VP is already ahead of the game.

Hell YEAH.

Is it weird that we think Vance looks a little HAWT in this one?

OK, FINE, we'll go sit in the corner.

Sheesh.

It's a timeline where we finally have adults in the White House, which is ironic considering Democrats tried to sell Biden and Kamala as just that. Oh, and the whole decency on the ballot thing, which makes this all so damn funny.

Almost as funny as South Park.

Almost.

Recommended

BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pence would have gone on some tirade about the destruction of moral values in this country or some other nonsense that would have given the Left ammo for days. Vance, on the other hand, owned it, loved it, and proved he can hang with the toughest of them all.

South Park is rough on everyone, and yet Vance came out looking even better than before.

Vance 2028!

============================================================

Related:

DAMN, GIRL! Katie Pavlich Shutting Jessica Tarlov Down During Heated ICE Debate Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

And We Thought Lefties Were Pissed BEFORE: Trump Shares Plan That Will Basically END the Democratic Party

Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW

'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice
Sam J.
SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and Defending Russia Collusion Hoax
Sam J.
Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW
Sam J.
DAMN, GIRL! Katie Pavlich Shutting Jessica Tarlov Down During Heated ICE Debate Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
And We Thought Lefties Were Pissed BEFORE: Trump Shares Plan That Will Basically END the Democratic Party
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Went on CNBC to Promote Zohran Mamdani and Her Pitch Got WRECKED
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice Sam J.
Advertisement