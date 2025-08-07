PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President

South Park parodied Trump and JD Vance, and as usual, it was pretty damn funny.

This is what they do.

This is who they are.

No one is 'safe':

Vance's response was perfect and a reminder that he must be our next president. This is the kind of enduring leadership America needs —the kind of leadership Trump has inspired in so many.

Well, I’ve finally made it https://t.co/Mu7VrSVTSb — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

Our VP is already ahead of the game.

Mr President 2028. — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) August 7, 2025

I support JD Vance for 2028, do you? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 7, 2025

Hell YEAH.

Well, at least the Vice President has a sense of humor. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) August 7, 2025

No JD, We made it. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qHezpIPhM5 — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) August 7, 2025

Is it weird that we think Vance looks a little HAWT in this one?

OK, FINE, we'll go sit in the corner.

Sheesh.

🤣🤣🤣



GREATEST VP IN HISTORY!!!!!!



WHAT IS THIS TIMELINE?!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 7, 2025

It's a timeline where we finally have adults in the White House, which is ironic considering Democrats tried to sell Biden and Kamala as just that. Oh, and the whole decency on the ballot thing, which makes this all so damn funny.

Almost as funny as South Park.

Almost.

Mike Pence would have never RT'd his cameo in South Park.



Greatest VP in American history. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) August 7, 2025

Pence would have gone on some tirade about the destruction of moral values in this country or some other nonsense that would have given the Left ammo for days. Vance, on the other hand, owned it, loved it, and proved he can hang with the toughest of them all.

South Park is rough on everyone, and yet Vance came out looking even better than before.

Vance 2028!

