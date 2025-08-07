PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He...
And We Thought Lefties Were Pissed BEFORE: Trump Shares Plan That Will Basically END the Democratic Party

Sam J. | 10:10 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

While Texas Democrats whine about the redrawing of district lines, Trump has an even bigger and better idea to make sure Americans are benefiting the most from America.

Crazy, right?

See, for far too long, Democrats have been relying on the census to bolster their numbers in Congress, and they've been doing that based on the idea that 'all persons' must be counted. So the more illegals they allow in their Sanctuary Cities, the more seats those cities get EVEN if the people they represent aren't necessarily Americans.

Sounds shady AF, right?

Welp, Trump is about to put an end to that as well.

You gotta love this man:

When the census only counts legal citizens, watch how many seats the Democrats lose. Granted, there will be challenges, because, as we know, Democrats love nothing more than power; however, we've seen this administration succeed in many ways we never thought possible. 

We're only sort of joking when we say this act itself could be the end of the Democratic Party, becuase honestly, with the approval rating they have right now, that wouldn't take much.

Let's not pretend they ever actually stop screeching.

Democrats have proven they are more than happy to allow illegals to take advantage of the American taxpayer as long as they retain power. Trump is done allowing them to take advantage of Americans.

And yes, this is EXACTLY what we voted for.

