Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without Illegals. No, Really

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff's reaction to Trump pushing for an illegal-free census tells us everything we need to know about the current state of the Democratic Party. They don't govern for Americans because they know most Americans disagree with their agenda. No, they clearly govern for illegals.

Hey, Schiff just basically admitted as much:

How is it unconstitutional to only count legal Americans? Gosh, we're certainly not experts, but we're pretty sure the founding fathers cared about the sovereignty of this country. Just sayin'.

Hey, whatever it takes for that perp walk.

End. Of. Story.

Post continues:

... as they shall by Law direct."

Within.

It does NOT state just one and only one census every 10 years.

Considering the 2020 census is deeply flawed, an interim census is needed.

There you have it.

The jig is up, and Schiff knows it.

Yup, he did.

