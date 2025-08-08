Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without Illegals. No, Really

Adam Schiff's reaction to Trump pushing for an illegal-free census tells us everything we need to know about the current state of the Democratic Party. They don't govern for Americans because they know most Americans disagree with their agenda. No, they clearly govern for illegals.

Hey, Schiff just basically admitted as much:

This is plainly unconstitutional — and the president knows it.



But more than that, it’s another blatant attempt by Trump to rig the next election, and gerrymander more Republican seats.



We’ll fight this. pic.twitter.com/xSarDxUXjC — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 8, 2025

How is it unconstitutional to only count legal Americans? Gosh, we're certainly not experts, but we're pretty sure the founding fathers cared about the sovereignty of this country. Just sayin'.

Not counting illegal aliens in a census is unconstitutional?



Can you believe you’re actually going down for mortgage fraud? After all the stuff you’ve done, that’s what gets ya. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 8, 2025

Hey, whatever it takes for that perp walk.

We know why California needs to count its illegal aliens population to keep its seats in the house. Those people do not vote. The House of Representatives should represent American citizens. End of story. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 8, 2025

End. Of. Story.

Actually, it's not.

The Constitution states - under Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3:



"The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall… — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) August 8, 2025

Post continues:

... as they shall by Law direct." Within. It does NOT state just one and only one census every 10 years. Considering the 2020 census is deeply flawed, an interim census is needed.

There you have it.

Look at you fighting harder for illegal aliens than our citizens.

Talk about corruption — Devil Dave (@BlendingBlades) August 8, 2025

The jig is up, and Schiff knows it.

Did Adam Schiff just admit that the only way Democrats can win elections is by abusing the presence of illegal aliens 🤔 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 8, 2025

Yup, he did.

