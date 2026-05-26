How DARE They?! FAFO! Sam Stein's OUTRAGE Over ICE Pepper-Spraying Sen. Andy Kim Results in COMEDY GOLD

Sam Stein is horrified and outraged that ICE DARED to pepper-spray Democrat Senator Andy Kim when he got in the middle of a protest outside an ICE facility in New Jersey.

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This may well be the biggest, most hilarious example of someone effing around and finding out we've ever seen.

ICE pepper sprayed a US Senator today (@AndyKimNJ) https://t.co/6K1Ov14HVU — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 26, 2026

THE HORROR.

From nj.com (behind a paywall):

Federal agents fired pepper balls at protesters outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Monday following days of unrest outside the privately run immigration detention center. U.S. Sen. Andy Kim said he had trouble breathing from the cloud of pepper spray deployed as a growing crowd of protesters responding to an inmate hunger strike demonstrated outside. “What we saw here is unfortunately just what we see all over the country,” Kim, D-N.J., told NJ.com after the incident. “It’s sad, it’s a sad day.”

A sad day? Not from where we're standing, or most of X.

Why was a US Senator spending his Memorial Day protesting federal law enforcement to the point of getting pepper sprayed? https://t.co/zoHA2N9f4y — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 26, 2026

Because he wanted a photo-op to appeal to illegals who supposedly do not vote in our elections.

*cough cough*

These replies, you guys ...

AAAAAAHHHHHH IT STINGS IT REARRY STINGS HORY SHIT IT STINGS AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/lIV6MqHPpc — Magills (@magills_) May 26, 2026

And now, we're dead.

"No one is above the law"? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 26, 2026

Do stupid things, win stupid prizes. Yadda yadda yadda.

Good. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 26, 2026

Short. Simple. Accurate.

We giggled. True story.

And fin.

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