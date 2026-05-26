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How DARE They?! FAFO! Sam Stein's OUTRAGE Over ICE Pepper-Spraying Sen. Andy Kim Results in COMEDY GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Sam Stein is horrified and outraged that ICE DARED to pepper-spray Democrat Senator Andy Kim when he got in the middle of a protest outside an ICE facility in New Jersey.

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This may well be the biggest, most hilarious example of someone effing around and finding out we've ever seen.

THE HORROR.

From nj.com (behind a paywall):

Federal agents fired pepper balls at protesters outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Monday following days of unrest outside the privately run immigration detention center. 

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim said he had trouble breathing from the cloud of pepper spray deployed as a growing crowd of protesters responding to an inmate hunger strike demonstrated outside. 

“What we saw here is unfortunately just what we see all over the country,” Kim, D-N.J., told NJ.com after the incident. 

“It’s sad, it’s a sad day.”

A sad day? Not from where we're standing, or most of X.

Because he wanted a photo-op to appeal to illegals who supposedly do not vote in our elections.

*cough cough*

These replies, you guys ... 

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And now, we're dead.

Do stupid things, win stupid prizes. Yadda yadda yadda.

Short. Simple. Accurate.

We giggled. True story.

And fin.

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ICE LAW AND ORDER SENATE ANDY KIM

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