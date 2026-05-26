Spencer Pratt Just BUSTED Karen Bass Literally Filming Herself BREAKING THE LAW and We Are Here FOR IT

It's not every day that you see an actual elected official breaking the law and RECORDING THEMSELVES DOING it, and yet here we are watching Karen Bass electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box.

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Which is against the law.

Who knew?

Clearly, Bass didn't ... or she didn't care. Watch:

You can drop off your ballot at voting centers and drop boxes throughout the city. Voting early is easy, even Babies for Bass agree! pic.twitter.com/aVw3WuPLwB — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 25, 2026

Babies for Bass?

What the Hell is that?

You know what, we don't want to know.

Spencer Pratt was more than happy to file a complaint and call the mayor out VERY publicly.

Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.… https://t.co/NcgFElQSQA pic.twitter.com/Oz33YQ9Y7b — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 26, 2026

Post continues:

Electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. Soliciting votes at a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. These clear violations show a reckless disregard for the rule of law and our democratic process. Someone in a position of power should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic of Karen's mafia-like regime. It's "rules for thee, but not for me". Here is the formal complaint we filed this morning. We will uphold the rule of law and our democratic norms. Enjoy your conference calls with your lawyers, Karen!

Ruh-roh.

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