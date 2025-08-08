Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama

DHS Adds Context to Reuters' Sob Story of a Headline About 'Alabama Social...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on August 08, 2025

Another day, another post illustrating how evil, corrupt, and downright shady Peter Strzok was (is?). This isn't a great look for Comey or Obama either ... take a look at this from Svetlana Lokhova:

Post continues:

... that Downer "tip" which was the pretext to open the investigation of the Trump campaign was rubbish. Peintka (SSA1) and Strzok knew it was rubbish and admitted so in internal communications. Yet the FBI proceeded with it in furtherance of the Hillary plan with the full-on investigation, on orders of Obama/Comey.

Strzok is just such a weasel.

They had what he called 'an insurance policy.'

Someone told them they had to.

Clearly.

Not that we think Strzok objected, he was more than happy to do what he could to stop a duly and legally elected president from doing his job simply because Democrats are corrupt, sniveling, douchebags who can't accept it when they lose.

They never thought they'd get caught.

============================================================

