Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama

Another day, another post illustrating how evil, corrupt, and downright shady Peter Strzok was (is?). This isn't a great look for Comey or Obama either ... take a look at this from Svetlana Lokhova:

Strzok travelled to London 2 days after Crossfire Hurricane was open and 1 day before Obama met with Brennan and Comey to agree how to proceed on the Hillary Plan.

Durham report shows that Strzok, Pientka, British intelligence officials and FBI's UK liaison knew straight away… pic.twitter.com/uE2MWyA0Oi — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 8, 2025

... that Downer "tip" which was the pretext to open the investigation of the Trump campaign was rubbish. Peintka (SSA1) and Strzok knew it was rubbish and admitted so in internal communications. Yet the FBI proceeded with it in furtherance of the Hillary plan with the full-on investigation, on orders of Obama/Comey.

Strzok is just such a weasel.

Wasn't it Strzok that texted Page that "they had a plan"? Or maybe that was before Trump won? — Want2BNTexas (@Want2BNTexas) August 8, 2025

They had what he called 'an insurance policy.'

"There's nothing to this, but we have to run it to ground."

That sounds like Obama told them that they "had to." — GinaH (@ginahens1) August 8, 2025

Someone told them they had to.

Clearly.

Not that we think Strzok objected, he was more than happy to do what he could to stop a duly and legally elected president from doing his job simply because Democrats are corrupt, sniveling, douchebags who can't accept it when they lose.

It's their favorite play...



Plausible deniability....



Even though they knew, it was good enough cover to give the slightest air of legitimacy. — WeThePeople (@people_wee) August 8, 2025

They never thought they'd get caught.

