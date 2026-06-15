Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday. You know what that means?

Well, yeah, for a lot of us, it means dragging ourselves back to work after a weekend of freedom, but it also means we get to start the week with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week!

Advertisement

I've been using baby gates wrong my entire life. pic.twitter.com/gonGo2BMdn — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 12, 2026

We're considering trying this strategy for Mondays at work.

Oh, how young and naive we were. 😂

We've got the best orange cat video ever for you this week!

Translation: 'The cat that suddenly appears in the final scene of 'Romeo and Juliet' and completely steals the show.'

It gets even better. There's a video from backstage!

Orange cat interrupts "Romeo and Juliet" theatre performance..🐈💃🕺😅 pic.twitter.com/XM1K40WOEN — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 12, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xV0yZkX4ud — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) June 12, 2026

LOL.

This week gave us the specter of SpaceX going public on the stock market and millionaire Democrats melting down about Elon Musk becoming the world’s first trillionaire, but the real fun was imagining how we little folk were impacted by the IPO.

Elon is now worth a trillion dollars which means Dave Ramsey may actually be okay with him buying a new car at the sticker price. — Magills (@magills_) June 12, 2026

LOLOLOL!

me with 1 share of SpaceX monitoring the situation all day today pic.twitter.com/dXdskeuawa — Bark (@barkmeta) June 12, 2026

HAHA! At least we got one. 😂

The SpaceX janitor right now pic.twitter.com/Im2GSfuYpT — Just a Dude Who Invests (@DudeWhoInvests) June 12, 2026

We say good for these people … and also LOL.

me with the SpaceX cafeteria lady after she becomes a billionaire from the IPO pic.twitter.com/qNsUrnydWt — Brickell Finance Guy (@IronChestCap) June 12, 2026

Bwahaha!

Me calling my broker to purchase 0.5 shares of SpaceX stock today pic.twitter.com/GW2Fv3FLi9 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 12, 2026

Yep, pretty much. We'll see who's laughing when our share goes up $2.35 this week! 😂

What kind of monster didn't click the tongs???

This belongs here. pic.twitter.com/WNTkS1HeLS — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) June 13, 2026

Perfection! 😂

A photographer was tragically crushed when a massive block of cheddar fell on him.



In fairness, the people he was photographing tried to warn him. — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) June 14, 2026

Okay, we were stuck for a second, and then we laughed.

HAHA!

LOL. Nice.

Am I the only one, or are there others? pic.twitter.com/HJqvQpAFwj — Interesting Sciences (@amazing13_13) June 12, 2026

Every dad has experienced this. 😂

Advertisement

We made heavy use of the inventions of both Bell brothers. 😂

That could have been disastrous! LOL.

This is so accurate pic.twitter.com/lpi38K0xrl — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 13, 2026

'Robots and AI are going to take over the world', they said. We feel pretty safe that Terminator is not coming true anytime soon.

When you turn on the World Cup game and they stop play for a “hydration break.” pic.twitter.com/nVAqJtJ3Gd — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 13, 2026

We just can't. 😂

Nobody's keeping that doggo from the water!

Someone IS funny. 😂

Evening snacks are the best!

LOL.

Was the photographer like 'Smile, but just barely.' 😂

We laughed at 'in one sitting'. The Gen Z crowd may not get this one.

We can't adequately explain how much this hurts. 😂

Advertisement

Okay, who has a kid that loves to do this?

British Hogwarts students: 'Expelliarmus!'

American Hogwarts student: 'Aloha Pew Pew!'

I promised mom I would NEVER talk to people with 3 hands... https://t.co/0dS05LrRKi — mke394 (@mke394) June 13, 2026

The worst thing about AI is how hard it is to tell whether something is real. 😂

It's true. How many of you thought Mikey from the Life Cereal commercial died from Pop Rocks and Coke (the drink … not Satan's snow)? 😂

We witnessed the confusion and hilarity that result from the fusion of social media and AI this week. An AI image of President Trump meeting some mysterious figures prompted much speculation.

They are obviously targaryens and Trump is interested in their dragons for our military defense. 🤣🤣🤣🤣👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/qtSL9QAwtd — Sno Dub 2 🈁️🇺🇸⛄️(The Revenge) (@JollyPuppe20868) June 12, 2026

The conspiracy peddlers thought something was up. Everyone else laughed.

Ha!

This was posted and then almost instantaneously removed.



What is going on??? pic.twitter.com/13dUuf0sKH — Andrew Snyder (@Andrewnsnyder) June 13, 2026

Advertisement

We know they’re not plotting to fix the milkshake machines.

Marco Rubio mentally preparing for a 17-hour hyperspace flight to the Space Wraith planet of Z’el’Xor. pic.twitter.com/9HUCIlnFzl — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) June 13, 2026

Sorry, Marco. It had to be done.

Get yourself together, Abby! 😂

Our classic comedy piece this week comes from this Iraq War era sketch from the cast of skitHOUSE.

LOL! It’s still funny every time. That one definitely had a Monty Python feel.

If Mondays were a track race.



😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/BpfijfbgGH — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 13, 2026

This may be the best illustration of Monday we’ve ever seen. Poor girl! We’ve all been there.

Here’s hoping your Monday does not get off to THAT kind of start. Hey, at least we had some laughs before we fall on our faces. We’ll be back next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!