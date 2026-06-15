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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 15, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

It's Monday. You know what that means?

Well, yeah, for a lot of us, it means dragging ourselves back to work after a weekend of freedom, but it also means we get to start the week with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week!

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We're considering trying this strategy for Mondays at work.

Oh, how young and naive we were. 😂

We've got the best orange cat video ever for you this week!

Translation: 'The cat that suddenly appears in the final scene of 'Romeo and Juliet' and completely steals the show.'

It gets even better. There's a video from backstage!

LOLOLOL!

LOL.

This week gave us the specter of SpaceX going public on the stock market and millionaire Democrats melting down about Elon Musk becoming the world’s first trillionaire, but the real fun was imagining how we little folk were impacted by the IPO.

LOLOLOL!

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HAHA! At least we got one. 😂

We say good for these people … and also LOL.

Bwahaha!

Yep, pretty much. We'll see who's laughing when our share goes up $2.35 this week! 😂

What kind of monster didn't click the tongs???

Perfection! 😂

Okay, we were stuck for a second, and then we laughed.

HAHA!

LOL. Nice.

Every dad has experienced this. 😂

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We made heavy use of the inventions of both Bell brothers. 😂

That could have been disastrous! LOL.

'Robots and AI are going to take over the world', they said. We feel pretty safe that Terminator is not coming true anytime soon.

We just can't. 😂

Nobody's keeping that doggo from the water!

Someone IS funny. 😂

Evening snacks are the best!

LOL.

Was the photographer like 'Smile, but just barely.' 😂

We laughed at 'in one sitting'. The Gen Z crowd may not get this one.

We can't adequately explain how much this hurts. 😂

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Okay, who has a kid that loves to do this?

British Hogwarts students: 'Expelliarmus!'

American Hogwarts student: 'Aloha Pew Pew!'

The worst thing about AI is how hard it is to tell whether something is real. 😂

It's true. How many of you thought Mikey from the Life Cereal commercial died from Pop Rocks and Coke (the drink … not Satan's snow)? 😂

We witnessed the confusion and hilarity that result from the fusion of social media and AI this week. An AI image of President Trump meeting some mysterious figures prompted much speculation.

The conspiracy peddlers thought something was up. Everyone else laughed.

Ha!

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We know they’re not plotting to fix the milkshake machines.

Sorry, Marco. It had to be done.

Get yourself together, Abby! 😂

Our classic comedy piece this week comes from this Iraq War era sketch from the cast of skitHOUSE.

LOL! It’s still funny every time. That one definitely had a Monty Python feel.

This may be the best illustration of Monday we’ve ever seen. Poor girl! We’ve all been there.

Here’s hoping your Monday does not get off to THAT kind of start. Hey, at least we had some laughs before we fall on our faces. We’ll be back next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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