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PHRASING! MeidasTouch Dweeb Picks the WORST Way to Express His 'Outrage' Over Michelle Obama Joke

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on June 15, 2026
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As Twitchy readers are aware, there was a wide variety of post-fight victory speeches by the MMA athletes who competed at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday night. 

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On the one hand, you had the new lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, who celebrated America, the military, first responders, and God after he overcame the odds to win the title. 

On the other hand, there was ... ahem ... Josh Hokit, who made most people laugh -- and leftists lose their minds -- over this remark:

Actually, Hokit's full speech was pretty awesome as well, thanking Trump for having the onions to host the event (only he didn't say 'onions'), and then giving praise to Jesus

But let's face facts: it was the hilarious 'Big Mike' part that everyone was talking about, and will remember. 

Needless to say, many pearls were clutched on the left. Because leftists are humorless and miserable. 

But one 'journalist's' reaction to Hokit's joke (at least we think it was a joke) was so unintentionally funny that we would swear it was a parody if we didn't know better. 

Scott MacFarlane doesn't work for The Babylon Bee, though. He works for the nutbars over at MeidasTouch. That's how we know that he was genuinely so offended that he forgot Sterling Archer's first rule ...

PHRASING!

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Oh. 

Oh, dear. 

Oh, honey. 

You might not want to talk about 'irremovable stains' in the White House if you are a Democrat.

Someone should have stopped Slick Willie before he left behind some 'stains that will not be removed.'

It's the most infamous blue dress in history. Even more infamous than that striped blue and black one (or was it white and gold?) that caused such a kerfuffle back in 2015. 

Just think about all the stains we STILL don't know about when it comes to the Clintons. 

Aside from MacFarlane's extremely poor choice of words, though, no one was buying his manufactured outrage, given what Democrats have become in recent years. 

Come on, man! We're not biologists here! 

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When it comes to misogyny, it doesn't get much worse than Platner's forcefully grabbing his girlfriends and locking them in a room

Unless you are Doug Emhoff, of course, who slaps his girlfriend around in public and impregnates the nanny.

...  has suffered a permanent moral injury. 

Spare me clown… 

They truly are clowns. They simply forget to put their makeup on most of the time. 

It's hilarious for us, at least, because we know they do not even hear themselves. 

That goes double for MacFarlane and his unfortunate turn of phrase.

MacFarlane not only has forgotten all about Clinton's transgressions (and don't even get us started on Hillary), but he doesn't even remember what the White House South Lawn looked like just a couple of years ago. 

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All of that must be OK because they were 'fighting fascism' ... or something. 

Speaking of which: 

The sitting President trashing half of America? No problem. 

A random fighter making a joke at the former First Lady's expense? OUR DEMOCRACY IS CRUMBLING! 

Thank God. 

We also can't help but notice that MacFarlane doesn't seem to care when all of his lefty friends slander the current First Lady. 

'Rules for thee, never for we.'

It's the leftist credo. 

Reasonable people can disagree about whether Hokit's jab at Michelle Obama was funny, inappropriate, or whatever. 

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But leftists are not reasonable people. So, we just mock them when they try to pretend they have principles or any sense of decorum.

As for Scott MacFarlane, he might want to sit out any discussion of 'misogyny.' 

Unless he'd like to have that talk with Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones.

============================================

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