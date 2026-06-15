PHRASING! MeidasTouch Dweeb Picks the WORST Way to Express His 'Outrage' Over Michelle Obama Joke



As Twitchy readers are aware, there was a wide variety of post-fight victory speeches by the MMA athletes who competed at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday night.

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On the one hand, you had the new lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, who celebrated America, the military, first responders, and God after he overcame the odds to win the title.

On the other hand, there was ... ahem ... Josh Hokit, who made most people laugh -- and leftists lose their minds -- over this remark:

Josh Hokit says “Michelle Obama is a man” after defeating Derrick Lewis on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250. pic.twitter.com/qBq4hl4TEx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2026

Actually, Hokit's full speech was pretty awesome as well, thanking Trump for having the onions to host the event (only he didn't say 'onions'), and then giving praise to Jesus.

But let's face facts: it was the hilarious 'Big Mike' part that everyone was talking about, and will remember.

Needless to say, many pearls were clutched on the left. Because leftists are humorless and miserable.

But one 'journalist's' reaction to Hokit's joke (at least we think it was a joke) was so unintentionally funny that we would swear it was a parody if we didn't know better.

Scott MacFarlane doesn't work for The Babylon Bee, though. He works for the nutbars over at MeidasTouch. That's how we know that he was genuinely so offended that he forgot Sterling Archer's first rule ...



PHRASING!

The misogynistic smearing of a former First Lady at a White House event sanctioned by a President … is a stain that will not be removable https://t.co/SE7y0WWAxj — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 15, 2026

Oh.

Oh, dear.

Oh, honey.

You might not want to talk about 'irremovable stains' in the White House if you are a Democrat.

Imma stop you right there, chief.. pic.twitter.com/dswzuseKyd — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) June 15, 2026

Someone should have stopped Slick Willie before he left behind some 'stains that will not be removed.'

Not the first president to make a stain in the White House that couldn’t be removed. https://t.co/3rMrFDdcuP pic.twitter.com/NCadG5hpUH — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) June 15, 2026

A... A *stain* you say?

"Sanctioned by the President'" you say?

okay... pic.twitter.com/5cOfbtRvfC — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) June 15, 2026

It's the most infamous blue dress in history. Even more infamous than that striped blue and black one (or was it white and gold?) that caused such a kerfuffle back in 2015.

Just think about all the stains we STILL don't know about when it comes to the Clintons.

Aside from MacFarlane's extremely poor choice of words, though, no one was buying his manufactured outrage, given what Democrats have become in recent years.

How is it misogynistic

We don’t even know what a woman is pic.twitter.com/eVYPSpCMhM — Beef Supreme (@fweedom0speech) June 15, 2026

Come on, man! We're not biologists here!

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You people support a man with a Nazi tattoo on his chest that gets off on abusing women, and you want to talk about misgogyny?



GET THE F*** OUTTA HERE! https://t.co/oGHL2Byqpl — JonnyBonSocko (@bon_socko) June 15, 2026

When it comes to misogyny, it doesn't get much worse than Platner's forcefully grabbing his girlfriends and locking them in a room.

Unless you are Doug Emhoff, of course, who slaps his girlfriend around in public and impregnates the nanny.

These people have the memory of a goldfish.



For a decade America has watched comedians, celebrities, politicians, and media figures make careers out of insults, personal attacks, and character assassination.



Now one UFC fighter says something crude and we’re told the Republic… https://t.co/qZ5r7Ptk6e — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) June 15, 2026

... has suffered a permanent moral injury.



Spare me clown…

They truly are clowns. They simply forget to put their makeup on most of the time.

If nothing else, the whole Graham Platner thing has finally freed us to accept that these guys don’t actually give a s*** about any of this and it’s all just hilariously performative. https://t.co/ueESffIkGG — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 15, 2026

It's hilarious for us, at least, because we know they do not even hear themselves.

That goes double for MacFarlane and his unfortunate turn of phrase.

MacFarlane not only has forgotten all about Clinton's transgressions (and don't even get us started on Hillary), but he doesn't even remember what the White House South Lawn looked like just a couple of years ago.

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All of that must be OK because they were 'fighting fascism' ... or something.

Speaking of which:

The sitting President trashing half of America? No problem.

A random fighter making a joke at the former First Lady's expense? OUR DEMOCRACY IS CRUMBLING!

At least these stains were removable. pic.twitter.com/qOSQsnvncd — Ultra Uncle T (@GLOATINGTRUTH) June 15, 2026

Thank God.

We also can't help but notice that MacFarlane doesn't seem to care when all of his lefty friends slander the current First Lady.

The same people crying about Big Mike getting called out on the White House lawn are the same people who have been saying for months that Melania was part of Epstein’s sex ring. https://t.co/uVWKQgvMS3 — Derick T (@Patriot_Party01) June 15, 2026

It's a joke right? Just pretend he's Jimmy Kimmel joking about the sitting first lady being a widow. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 15, 2026

'Rules for thee, never for we.'

It's the leftist credo.

Silence.



After topless trannies were traipsing around on that same South Lawn a few years ago and a first family member coked up on the balcony...I don't care if some moron said that Michelle was Big Mike.



Cry harder. pic.twitter.com/SBem19fjCr — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) June 15, 2026

Reasonable people can disagree about whether Hokit's jab at Michelle Obama was funny, inappropriate, or whatever.

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But leftists are not reasonable people. So, we just mock them when they try to pretend they have principles or any sense of decorum.

As for Scott MacFarlane, he might want to sit out any discussion of 'misogyny.'

Unless he'd like to have that talk with Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones.





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