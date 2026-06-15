Jonathan Turley's Thread Unravels Hillary Clinton's Utter Contempt for Middle America

Hillary Clinton was among those on the Left who were triggered by UFC fights that were held last night on the White House grounds. The usual complete lack of self-awareness from Bill Clinton's wife is on display here:

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Remember, during today's literal cage match on the White House grounds:



No matter what, it's not his house. It's our house.



Get a hat, coaster, or sticker to support groups and candidates who will respect the form AND the function of the people's house. https://t.co/yGDgJciDQZ pic.twitter.com/iDwMKfCuL6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 14, 2026

It's low hanging fruit to dismantle her pearl clutching about respecting the White House considering what we all know happened in there when she was first lady, so we'll just chuckle and move on to Hillary's opposition to voter ID.

Jonathan Turley's thread starts here. As usual, Hillary's lying about multiple things:

Having Hillary Clinton talk about the lives of "real people" is about as authentic as a Chuck Schumer lesson on backyard grilling. Despite 83% of Americans favoring voter ID, Hillary declared, "most real people don’t have, and most older people, and most rural people don’t have"… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 14, 2026

Watching Democrats basically say that rural Americans are too stupid to do things should end up in Republican midterm ads, but Clinton's remarks are always made from inside a liberal elitist bubble:

...The only value of these interviews is the insight of how the establishment and elite view the rest of the United States as knuckle-dragging, childlike creatures who are helpless without their guidance. It is not the inherent conceit but the contempt that is so striking. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 14, 2026

Contempt and bitterness are all that Hillary Clinton has left since losing to Donald Trump in 2016.

...Last week, I spoke with a former California poll worker who said that most people still automatically produce their IDs. They were trained to tell people not to show any identification and told to refuse to look at the IDs when they were offered. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 14, 2026

Everybody knows why the Democrats oppose voter ID, but Clinton just can't say it out loud.

has she ever BEEN to a rural place? Does she know the definition? does she think it's the third world? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 14, 2026

We certainly know that Hillary was unaware where Wisconsin was located during the 2016 campaign.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary).

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