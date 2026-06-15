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Jonathan Turley's Thread Unravels Hillary Clinton's Utter Contempt for Middle America

Doug P. | 11:30 AM on June 15, 2026
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

Hillary Clinton was among those on the Left who were triggered by UFC fights that were held last night on the White House grounds. The usual complete lack of self-awareness from Bill Clinton's wife is on display here: 

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It's low hanging fruit to dismantle her pearl clutching about respecting the White House considering what we all know happened in there when she was first lady, so we'll just chuckle and move on to Hillary's opposition to voter ID.

Jonathan Turley's thread starts here. As usual, Hillary's lying about multiple things: 

Watching Democrats basically say that rural Americans are too stupid to do things should end up in Republican midterm ads, but Clinton's remarks are always made from inside a liberal elitist bubble: 

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Contempt and bitterness are all that Hillary Clinton has left since losing to Donald Trump in 2016.

Everybody knows why the Democrats oppose voter ID, but Clinton just can't say it out loud.

We certainly know that Hillary was unaware where Wisconsin was located during the 2016 campaign. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Hillary).

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