Canada's Globe and Mail Provides Helpful Tips on How to 'Properly Hate' Trillionaire Elon Musk



One of the most popular solo songs by Morrissey, erstwhile Smiths frontman, legendary songwriter, and renowned misanthrope, is a track he released in 1992 called 'We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.' Like most Morrissey songs, the lyrics are sardonic and tongue-in-cheek, but they contain more than a kernel of truth. Particularly in the second verse, where his jealous narrator declares:

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And if we can destroy them,

You bet your life we will destroy them,

If we can hurt them,

Well, we may as well ...

These days, the legacy media has declared Moz to be an 'alt-right' public figure, even though he has never voted for a conservative politician in his life, simply because he doesn't want the UK to be invaded and conquered by foreigners. Like JK Rowling, they have declared him an enemy of the state because he hasn't gone completely insane like the rest of the left.

This is also what the media has done to Elon Musk, who -- before he supported President Trump in 2024 -- also had never backed or voted for any Republicans. Of course, now that he has, the media hates Musk as much as they hate the Bad Orange Man. And with SpaceX's IPO likely to turn Musk into the world's first trillionaire, that only increases their level of hate and jealousy. As we've seen since the 2024 election, with leftists firebombing Tesla dealerships, if they can destroy him, you bet your life they will destroy him.

On the cusp of Musk's new level of achievement and wealth, Canada's Globe and Mail has proclaimed that we must hate Musk, and even offered an article about how to do so 'properly.'

Opinion: SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the first trillionaire. Here’s how to properly hate him https://t.co/qAQVdquwCP — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) June 11, 2026

The op-ed was written by Chris Gay, a former Wall Street staffer who couldn't hack it in the business world, so he turned to the media to blame all his failures on Trump and everyone associated with Trump. Naturally, Gay concludes that Musk has only succeeded because he cheated ... or something.

Now that the SpaceX initial public offering is making Elon Musk all but officially the world’s first trillionaire, is it okay to despise him just for being one? To broaden the question, are the billionaires associated with widening inequality a bad look for capitalism? There are competing schools of thought about the accumulation of wealth, among them the anarchist claim that “property is theft” and the Gordon Gekko theory of greed as a star-spangled virtue ...



... Whatever Mr. Musk’s considerable accomplishments, it’s hard to construct a price-of-genius argument that justifies his often-malignant influence. But if he’s a stain on capitalism, it’s not because of his wealth. It’s because he exemplifies the idea of government as the plaything of plutocrats who shamelessly bend public policy toward private advantage. It may be difficult to excite class warfare in a culture that worships wealth, but people like Mr. Musk make it a whole lot easier.

These are words written by a failure.

A failure who, not ironically as in Morrissey's song, but genuinely hates it when others become successful. He wants to start a class war because of it. And if Musk becomes a casualty of that war? All the better.

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They basically just put Elon on a hit list



They want someone to target Elon



They know exactly what they’re doing. https://t.co/JuMvcs7wqD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

And they know that someone out there will likely take these marching orders to heart.

The Globe is owned by Canada's richest oligarch, David Thomson, worth $82 billion. His source of wealth? He inherited it: https://t.co/qxm3HAtCxg



The Thomsons are grifters who take the government media subsidy.



Oh -- and they think you should hate Elon Musk for being rich. 👇 https://t.co/u5ZP2OatN4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 12, 2026

The left doesn't hate wealth per se. They hate wealthy people who don't obey their ideology and use their money to fund the destruction of the West.

We know this because we searched through Gay's other op-eds, and we couldn't find a single one in which he denounced George or Alex Soros.

Why would I hate a man who takes a small slice of the wealth he created by producing things people actually want, making the world better, creating real jobs, and enriching so many others along the way?



I have common sense and I’m not an envious little s***. https://t.co/RGoMhx5Hra — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 12, 2026

The fact that you are focusing on envy and hate instead of how to innovate and be successful like Elon speaks volumes about your writers and your sad little entity.



Pathetic. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 12, 2026

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It IS pathetic. It is also irresponsible and extremely dangerous. We know Gay would celebrate if he inspired another Luigi Mangione with his screed against Musk.

Imagine hating a guy whose rap sheet is:



-jobs

-wealth creation

-clean energy

-self driving cars for mobility for the elderly

-helping paralyzed people walk again

-internet for the poor



Sounds like an absolute MONSTER 😂😂😂 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 12, 2026

The Globe and Mail would prefer it if Musk used his money to fund DAs who don't punish criminals, along with 100 new MAID centers in Canada.

Lot of trillionaires in Canada, are there? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 12, 2026

There aren't any other trillionaires anywhere, but we're pretty sure that Canada will never have one, mainly because they like to kill people who get depressed from time to time.

Hey @elonmusk you should buy Canada — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) June 12, 2026

HA!

Musk is a trillionaire because he makes smart investments. That would be an incredibly stupid one.

Like any shrewd investor, Musk prefers nations that know how to play hockey. Canada no longer qualifies.

I see we’ve reached the “two minute hate” portion of the “George Orwell was right again” game. pic.twitter.com/dU8BZRJ85f — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) June 12, 2026

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How 1984 of you. pic.twitter.com/kVQCFT2iUJ — Ralph L Santovenia 38/100 (@Joker961) June 12, 2026

We think Animal Farm might be the more apt Orwellian analogy here, but they both work.

We'll let Gay be the one who pushes hate. We won't hate him; we'll just point at him and mock him into oblivion, where he belongs.

Canada’s chief export is seething resentment https://t.co/BfshNo7hyY — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 12, 2026

Unlike hockey, this is something that Canada is VERY good at. Even prior to Trump entering the political stage, Canadians' chief identity trait -- by their own admission -- was saying that they are not American.

The Globe and Mail is publishing Op Eds on how to "properly hate", Elon Musk. That's the country you live in, a country that teaches people how to "properly" hate. https://t.co/jXHJhoiDMK — David Parker (@david_parker) June 11, 2026

It's easier than teaching people how to succeed.

hating success is the best way to ensure you never become successful https://t.co/XMv6YRJqHO — Dom Kwok | EasyA (@dom_kwok) June 12, 2026

And that's the entire point of Morrissey's sarcastic song.

Instead of writing out their bitterness, maybe jealous journos should listen to the song:

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In case you haven't figured it out, Chris Gay and everyone at The Globe and Mail ...

... he's singing about you.





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