You're Not the 51st State (Yet): Toronto Mayor Goes on Bizarre Rant Demanding ICE Stay Out of ... Canada?



Whoo, boy. They're still not taking losing Olympic hockey gold to the US (ahem ... three times) very well up in the Not-So-Great White North, are they?

Of course, in the city of Toronto, there is also the added humiliation that the Maple Leafs aren't even going to make the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, so maybe that explains the bizarre rant that the city's mayor, Olivia Chow, recorded yesterday, demanding that ICE is not welcome in her city ahead of the World Cup in North America.

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It's almost like Trump has already conquered Canada without a single shot being fired. Watch:

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who’s from Hong Kong tells ICE to stay out of Toronto



“Stay out ICE! We do not need you here.” pic.twitter.com/ptsibWslXP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

Umm ... wut?

Now, we have to provide some fairness here and point out that ICE's criminal investigation division, HSI, does have offices in several Canadian cities, including Toronto. This makes perfect sense, given Canada's proximity to the US, and there have never been any complaints from Toronto about this arrangement.

But this is a far cry from what Chow is implying, that armed ICE agents are patrolling the Toronto airport -- or that anyone has even proposed such an idea.

Well, not physically, anyway. But based on the hissy fit Chow threw, it seems like we have already annexed it in spirit.

Then again, we probably shouldn't expect too much sanity from Mayor Chow, who also gave us whatever this performance was:

This is the Mayor of Toronto who warned ICE to stay out of her city:



This is real https://t.co/C93lf09GH2 pic.twitter.com/VBVAhJmH6j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2026

Yikes. WTF was THAT?

It makes us long for the days of Rob Ford, when Toronto's mayor was simply a crack addict and not a complete leftist nutbar.

I bet she has an opinion about the new IOC policy of refusing to allow TIMs, trans identified males, competing against females in 2028 Olympics. — sandy Cobb (@sandicandie) March 27, 2026

Oh, we're sure she does. And we are equally sure that no one wants to hear it.

It sounds like... she believes in borders, and some sort of police to enforce them.



🧐 https://t.co/LQXEh6Tywl — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 27, 2026

If only such a mythical law enforcement agency existed.

Why would ICE be in airports in Toronto? https://t.co/zUodOm2p9R — RBe (@RBPundit) March 27, 2026

Could it be to help them learn how NOT to land planes upside down?

There was a time when we considered staggering stupidity to be a disqualifier from high end public service…now it seems like it’s a requirement..what happened https://t.co/LPQjjR0up2 — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) March 27, 2026

Even if President Trump hasn't invaded Canada (yet), it is still a conquered nation.

Kind of like Spain.

Casually that they're already the 51st State. https://t.co/3RQLlCXbMw — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) March 27, 2026

If there was any evidence needed that Canada should be annexed as a non-voting territory and not a full state, this is it.

What? Does she know Toronto is in Canada? — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) March 26, 2026

We're not sure that she knows she's the mayor.

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There's something kind of perfect about the mayor of Canada's most prominent city speaking with a Chinese accent.

(Though, to be fair, this is also a problem that the US has in places like Minnesota and New Jersey.)

Even fellow Canadians are hanging their heads in embarrassment.

If you know Canadians, particularly those in Toronto, you know how much this kills them.

Wow, Toronto has a CCP mayor who’s dumber than a box of rocks 😂😂 https://t.co/OhqC2NZp5U — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 27, 2026

At least a box of rocks theoretically has some purpose, unlike Chow.

Chow doesn’t want to get deported. https://t.co/RQHYdL4FZN — ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ Mark Carney's Ego (@MarkCarneyEgo) March 26, 2026

HA.

More likely, she knows who lives in her city, many of whom have no business being there.

A significant portion of Toronto's population is from immigrant communities including people with complicated immigration histories relative to the United States. The mayor of a city with that demographic reality saying ICE is not welcome during a major international event is not… — Benjamin Uzoma (@Unlimited_BU) March 26, 2026

... ignorance of geography. It is a direct response to what her constituents have told her they are afraid of.

In this context, Chow's video sounds a lot more like a confession than anything else.

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For all intents and purposes, it would appear that we have, in fact, done it.

But Chow, Torontoans, and all of Canada should cheer up about it.

When they become a vassal territory of the US, they can at least say again that they live in a country that knows how to play hockey.





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