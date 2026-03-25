Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices



Scott Jennings is having a grand old time on CNN this week. Maybe that's because the network is putting him up against leftists who are even stupider than the usual fodder that they feed to him.

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First, there was Miles Taylor, the former DHS staffer who once anonymously said he would bring down the first Trump administration, only to have it revealed that he basically worked in the mail room. Taylor's delusions of grandeur led him to boast this week that he was having 'high-level communications' with foreign leaders (which would be a BIG no-no if true), until Jennings called him out and asked him to name them. Taylore has been crying on X ever since.

Next up was Gen Z MeidasTouch dweeb Adam Mockler, who is basically Harry Sisson with darker hair. Mockler attempted to claim that the current temporary spike in gas prices was going to lead to a 'big blue wave' across America. That's when Jennings dropped the hammer of Democrat hypocrisy on him. Watch:

Scott Jennings just made a 23-year-old MeidasTouch commentator look like a fool on live television.



Adam Mockler tried to attack Trump over gas prices, and Jennings nuked his narrative mid-roll with a BRUTAL reminder about Democrat policy.



MOCKLER: “This is going to be a big… pic.twitter.com/Tu1PteBjZQ — Overton (@overton_news) March 25, 2026

This is the problem with CNN booking leftist children who haven't even completed puberty yet. They have no memory.

As co-panelist Ken Cuccinelli interjected, in order to be old enough to remember when Democrats wanted higher prices at the pump, you only need to be five.

But since Mockler can't remember that far back, here is Joe Biden's former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, advocating for higher prices so he could push everyone to EVs.

"YOU ONLY HAVE TO BE FIVE NOW:" @KenCuccinelli and @ScottJenningsKY give MeidasBro @adammocklerr a history lesson on Democrats historically favoring higher gas prices 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/EetzGmEhlF — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 25, 2026

It's one thing for leftists to lie about Democrat policies. The current governor of Virginia did that all through her campaign.

But it's quite another case when Mockler actually can't remember the Biden administration's stated policy because he was probably busy watching SpongeBob SquarePants at the time

You guys remember the BIden administration pitch?



"High gas prices are good for climate change" 😅 https://t.co/Qro9HRUheL pic.twitter.com/rmEuXI4QgK — HelioWave (@heliodown) March 25, 2026

Yep. We remember.

Mockler must have missed it because, like President Biden himself, someone was changing his diaper at the time.

I think the reason Jennings is entertaining is because most of these people have never had someone push back on their bulls*** and to watch how they react is illuminating. https://t.co/NC0y28vEet — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 25, 2026

Mockler's employer, MeidasTouch, only engages in propaganda. They have no interest in having knowledgeable writers, just ones who will repeat the approved narratives.

Mockler educating himself about recent history would only subvert that objective.

Yes it was young man talk to Biden, AOC and the squad and Bernie and Warren all the nut jobs https://t.co/auZI2r67CT — Ryan R. White (@FarmerRyanIL) March 25, 2026

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23-year-old lectures on policy like he’s discovered fire, gets reminded Democrats wanted to burn the engine. Priceless. — xxmrsinisterxx (@xxmrsinisterxx) March 25, 2026

We've honestly never seen Mockler win a debate. Or even come out of one without embarrassing himself.

He must have bought Mehdi Hasan's book.

Why does CNN have children on their panels? — Tennessee.Jed (@TennesseeJed20) March 25, 2026

We will say one thing in defense of Mockler's youth. Most of the rest of the leftists CNN empanels are also children. At least emotionally and in terms of how much they know, if not in biological age.

Young man exhibits the limitations of the History of Now — anything that happened before my memory isn’t real. https://t.co/pDS7SIoqBP — Bob Beasley (@13013B) March 25, 2026

There is an epidemic of that on social media, but particularly on the left.

Obama said that we should be paying $5-6 a gallon. — Chris Sittingbear (@ChrisSittingbe1) March 25, 2026

We can understand Mockler not remembering Obama-era policy. He may have still been in the womb at the time. Or just a gleam in his father's eye.

But he really should look these things up before he speaks on national television.

The DEMs climate change agenda always consisted of Driving Energy Prices UP to make green energy projects more economically viable!



For the Past 40 Years, DEMs have Attacked Production, which drives Up the Price of Energy, while Allowing Consumption to Increase to Record Highs,… — Mark Galvin (@Dumbass1979) March 25, 2026

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They never really tried to hide this, which makes Mockler's confusion all the more embarrassing.

Hey Adam, do a little research ahead of time so you don't look like an idiot on national TV. It's pretty pathetic looking! — CAG Florida (@CagFlorida93924) March 25, 2026

I think little Adam has had enough for one day.

Give him time to lick his wounds.

Poor little bugger. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) March 25, 2026

Mockler isn't informed enough to argue against even an average debater.

Against a master like Jennings, he was WAY out of his depth.

And it showed.





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