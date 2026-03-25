Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources

We wouldn’t blame you for not remembering who Miles Taylor is. Briefly, he worked in the first Trump administration in the Department of Homeland Security. While there, he wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed as part of the ‘resistance’ inside the White House opposing President Donald Trump. He later anonymously penned a book before announcing who he was. None of that prepared him for his recent encounter with Republican commenter Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight.

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Taylor claimed he's been having 'high-level conversations' with leaders in the Middle East. Jennings wasn’t buying any of it. (WATCH)

LOL: @ScottJenningsKY's face when Miles Taylor claims he's actively participating in "high level conversations" with leaders of other countries was priceless. pic.twitter.com/iv93daeT7x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

We don’t believe Taylor either.

Neither do commenters online. They say no one of importance in the Middle East has Taylor on speed dial.

"I talk to people from the region all the time". Sure, CNN producers in Dubai or something. No leader would give him the time of day, for obvious reasons. He's a nobody, would be a waste of their time. — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) March 24, 2026

Yeah that dude is doing the classic “source close to situation” and it’s really just a janitor who is physically near by😂 — Thomas (@WayBack69420) March 24, 2026

“My girlfriend goes to a different school you wouldn’t know her” vibes — Sully (@sully375) March 24, 2026

He talked to the Uber driver. That guy was from "the region." — Tanya Berlaga 🇮🇱 (@TBerlaga) March 24, 2026

Uber driver Abdul’s best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s spilling all the super-secret government info from Iran right now. It’s pretty serious.

Let’s pretend for a moment that Taylor has real ‘high-level’ government sources. That’s a big oopsie to brag about.

If he’s talking to the govt, he might have a few legal issues — Millicent Grabowski (@MollyMcSki) March 24, 2026

Hmm.



Don’t we have laws against that? What an odd thing to admit on live television.



That is, unless he’s just lying for clout. Which he’s totally doing. https://t.co/5DlE5y365X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2026

Jennings called him out on it.

Instead of taking his ‘L’ and scurrying away, Taylor decided to jump online and start claiming that Jennings is a phony.

You know who’s a perfect metaphor for the GOP? Scott Jennings.



A pundit who mocks Trump with us during commercial breaks — but fawns over Trump when the camera is rolling.



Brave enough to speak out… in the green room. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 24, 2026

Taylor’s ‘Mean Girls’ audition didn’t go so well.

Jennings responded as only he can. He also posted a longer clip of their CNN discussion. Taylor then lashed out even more impotently. (WATCH)

When someone cites anonymous Middle East "allies" with the intention of undermining the commander-in-chief during a military operation, you should treat it with the same skepticism as you would a doctor who can't tell you what a woman is.



cc: @TheJusticeDept @AGPamBondi pic.twitter.com/747TTpso6F — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 24, 2026

Says the guy who literally was texting with “anonymous” White House sources while we were on the air. 😂 https://t.co/lYl5bQXX3v — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 24, 2026

Scott, did you leak confidential conversations with the president on air? Did the president know there was a leaker in his midst? If so, why not say their name? If not, why are you violating the confidentiality of presidential decision making? — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 24, 2026

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You are crashing out because he called you out about your "sources" in the Middle East being only friends and not high govn't officials like you tried to make people believe. 😂😂😂 — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) March 24, 2026

Understandably, we know you’re embarrassed. The best thing you can do right now is stay in the shadows, you’re only making it worse. — RCMarks🇦🇲🇺🇸 (@RCMarkarian) March 24, 2026

He isn’t going to learn.

Thankfully, we got a new Scott Jennings meme to enjoy.

New @ScottJenningsKY meme just dropped after Miles Taylor claims he's having "high-level meetings" with Gulf Allies. pic.twitter.com/0XOsTZQDWg — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 24, 2026

Wow! Scott really hurt your feelings, didn’t he? — Mrs.Gaines (@WendyJ_Gaines) March 25, 2026

Scott lives in Miles’ head rent free. — Willie Davis (@WillieDavis73) March 25, 2026

Jennings will have to share that cramped space with Taylor’s many ‘high-level sources.’

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