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Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:38 AM on March 25, 2026
Twitchy

We wouldn’t blame you for not remembering who Miles Taylor is. Briefly, he worked in the first Trump administration in the Department of Homeland Security. While there, he wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed as part of the ‘resistance’ inside the White House opposing President Donald Trump. He later anonymously penned a book before announcing who he was. None of that prepared him for his recent encounter with Republican commenter Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight.

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Taylor claimed he's been having 'high-level conversations' with leaders in the Middle East. Jennings wasn’t buying any of it. (WATCH)

We don’t believe Taylor either.

Neither do commenters online. They say no one of importance in the Middle East has Taylor on speed dial.

Uber driver Abdul’s best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s spilling all the super-secret government info from Iran right now. It’s pretty serious.

Let’s pretend for a moment that Taylor has real ‘high-level’ government sources. That’s a big oopsie to brag about.

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Jennings called him out on it.

Instead of taking his ‘L’ and scurrying away, Taylor decided to jump online and start claiming that Jennings is a phony.

Taylor’s ‘Mean Girls’ audition didn’t go so well.

Jennings responded as only he can. He also posted a longer clip of their CNN discussion. Taylor then lashed out even more impotently. (WATCH)

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He isn’t going to learn.

Thankfully, we got a new Scott Jennings meme to enjoy.

Jennings will have to share that cramped space with Taylor’s many ‘high-level sources.’

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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