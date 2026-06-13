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It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 13, 2026
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We have a couple of stories out of the U.K. for you that will infuriate you. Back in August of 2024, a group called Palestine Action raided a factory they accused of involvement in Israeli arms production and exports. Six agitators broke into the building in the early morning with sledgehammers and caused about $1.5 million in damage. When police officer Sergeant Kate Evans was on all fours trying to arrest one of the perpetrators, another activist hit her in the back twice with a sledgehammer, fracturing her lumbar spine.

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Four members of Palestine Action were sentenced on Friday to an average of five years each, which were considered longer sentences, because the judge found a "terrorist connection" to the offenses. 

Now, the pro-Hamas crowd is riled up because they claim there was no terrorist connection — they called the attack on the factory a "non-violent direct action." Activists took to the streets with Palestinian flags to protest the sentences.

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski posted that it was "Gut-wrenching to see four young people jailed for direct action against an arms supplier to Israel."

"Protest." More than $1.5 million in vandalism and a broken back.

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The 23-year-old who broke the police officer's back was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months.

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Here's the mother of one of the convicted terrorists:

Those sentences weren't nearly long enough.

***

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CRIME ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

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