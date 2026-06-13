It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed

We have a couple of stories out of the U.K. for you that will infuriate you. Back in August of 2024, a group called Palestine Action raided a factory they accused of involvement in Israeli arms production and exports. Six agitators broke into the building in the early morning with sledgehammers and caused about $1.5 million in damage. When police officer Sergeant Kate Evans was on all fours trying to arrest one of the perpetrators, another activist hit her in the back twice with a sledgehammer, fracturing her lumbar spine.

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Four members of Palestine Action were sentenced on Friday to an average of five years each, which were considered longer sentences, because the judge found a "terrorist connection" to the offenses.

🚨 BREAKING: Four Palestine Action activists have been jailed for a total of 22 years for causing £1.2m worth of damage and fracturing a police woman's spine at an Israeli weapons factory pic.twitter.com/x4s06ZpYwc — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 12, 2026

Now, the pro-Hamas crowd is riled up because they claim there was no terrorist connection — they called the attack on the factory a "non-violent direct action." Activists took to the streets with Palestinian flags to protest the sentences.

This is what happens when dangerous politicians and far/left commentators tell their followers that it’s “gut wrenching” that Palestine activist thugs, who crushed an innocent woman’s spine with a sledgehammer, are “dissidents”, not violent criminals. pic.twitter.com/LSegtIT3Z5 — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) June 13, 2026

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski posted that it was "Gut-wrenching to see four young people jailed for direct action against an arms supplier to Israel."

Gut wrenching to see four young people jailed for direct action against an arms supplier to Israel.



Years in prison for protesting to save lives in Gaza, with 'terrorism' used despite no jury convicting them of it.



A truly dangerous attack on the right to protest. — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) June 12, 2026

"Protest." More than $1.5 million in vandalism and a broken back.

Gut-wrenching to think about a sledgehammer coming down on a female police officer’s back. You really are vermin, Dave. pic.twitter.com/NX59ngnFBy — Subversive Force (@SubversiveForce) June 12, 2026

Putting people in prison for attacking a police officer with a sledge hammer is not gut wrenching



Police officers being attacked with sledge hammers is — Kathryn Porter (@KathrynPorter26) June 13, 2026

So if I want to protest against the Green Party, you’re saying I can take a sledgehammer to your spine?



You really are a grinning idiot. — Stu Holbrook (@lutzebroom) June 12, 2026

Once you've convinced yourself that terrorism is justified when committed by the "right" people - e.g., Palestinians - defending home-grown extremists and criminals is a natural next step. Which is why your latest depraved position comes as no surprise. — Moshe Emilio Lavi (@MosheELavi) June 13, 2026

The 23-year-old who broke the police officer's back was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months.

This is what you support.

You sicken me. pic.twitter.com/doptKfl68z — Paul M ✡️🎗️ (@paulm1402) June 12, 2026

They weren't protesting, they were engaging in terrorist acts including property damage and assault.



Whey are the left always simping after criminals and Islamic terror governments? — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) June 13, 2026

I am sure the right to protest doesn’t include the right to cause grivious bodily harm. But, you already knew that but decided to ignore it and remain a scumbag — Kayvan (@_Hassan_sabbah_) June 12, 2026

It's good to see you acknowledge they were jailed for 'direct action' as opposed to protest.



I'm all about jailing folks who do direct actions.



Maybe then people will stop conflating that with protesting. — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) June 12, 2026

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Here's the mother of one of the convicted terrorists:

The mother of one of the Palestine Action thugs just given a heavy custodial sentence says she’s so proud of her daughter. She doesn’t seem that upset and says “with the help of Allah victory will be ours” to shouts of Allahu Akbar. Who talks like this. pic.twitter.com/imEwypOQx1 — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) June 12, 2026

The mother of another convict says she’s full of admiration for the “Filton defendants” who acted against the “horrors of Zionism”. Then goes on to infer a shadowy conspiracy for the Judge. They never face their own responsibility. pic.twitter.com/18VoIuVp5w — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) June 12, 2026

Those sentences weren't nearly long enough.

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