Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg for Trump’s Death

Anne Lamott is a Christian author who labels herself 'progressive'. Trump broke her brain way back in 2016 and unfortunately, it seems her case is terminal.

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Hi God, it's me, Anne, and this is seriously th e last favor I will ever ask for: https://t.co/PvNDaVNpTB — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) June 12, 2026

Lamott claims to be a loving, nature lover peaceful gal, but she is hardly that.

Wishing for the President to die in a lightning strike seems hardly loving, kind or Christ like.

@TheTweetOfGod I have a friend asking for a favor… https://t.co/M0GEuc3rN4 — Theresa M. Lewis (@theresamlewis) June 12, 2026

Her fellow Leftists are just as bad.

C’mon dear G-d, make me a believer 🙏 https://t.co/KWm6zJ7oLs — FightsLikeAJerseyGirl2 (@HelenTodd461605) June 13, 2026

Such lovely women.

How perfect would a lightning strike be!!!! 🙂 https://t.co/GBb41TkKAK — JConger 😎🍷 (@Vcon51) June 13, 2026

These people are truly insane. Who wishes death on their President like this?

It's almost like God wanted the world to see the reflecting pool is reflecting again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ojla8tNBD2 — J (@JayTC53) June 13, 2026

There were a few sane replies, thank goodness.

If you gonna use ur last favor - go big lol https://t.co/v14cBY44nI — Saint Shannon (@shannon_sense) June 13, 2026

This lady calls herself a 'Saint'. Hardly.

Progressives are some of the most miserable people on earth. They are never happy unless they are protesting or whining about someone’s joy. https://t.co/Amat0GZc7A — Deb (@debbie_dc_rtr) June 13, 2026

I guarantee you that what will actually happen is some incontrovertible, undeniable sign of God’s favor and they’ll still deny it. https://t.co/PM12rwj8p1 — not_so_friendly_lawyer (@alcadizzar19) June 13, 2026

It's almost like God is in control and already knows the outcome no matter what these lunatics think or hope.

Look at this pathetic, sick, disgusting lump of 💩. Literally asking G-d to harm our President. It is people like her who want to run our lives, because they’re so much better than any of us. Totally blind to her own stupidity and nauseating villainy. https://t.co/hKSChFVpZT — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) June 13, 2026

There are a few refreshingly normal people in her replies.

It must be absolutely horrible to go through life as an undesirable woman. https://t.co/t4JIUH2Q5M — Occams Pocket Knife (@OccamsKnife) June 13, 2026

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Anne would know.

This is how deranged liberal lunatics think on a daily basis.



I actually love how Trump eats their insides out on a daily basis. https://t.co/AOPvvXDuHG — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) June 13, 2026

The hatred expressed here is not a gift from God.



You really need to take a moment and pray to be released from the clutches of Satan https://t.co/nrUJ6Fs1ko — DagnyTrumpster (@bookworksbyday) June 13, 2026

Or an earthquake if you can manage it, please God. A targeted earthquake. https://t.co/ZEk8ZGTbQ5 — Di Pearton (@peartonjohnson) June 13, 2026

The US really needs better mental health care and it needs to start with Leftists.

God hears prayers of the righteous not the spiteful https://t.co/YTyoXZM6bp — Fighting Tyranny (@marktmandrino) June 13, 2026

Amen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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