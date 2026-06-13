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Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg for Trump’s Death

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Anne Lamott is a Christian author who labels herself 'progressive'. Trump broke her brain way back in 2016 and unfortunately, it seems her case is terminal. 

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Lamott claims to be a loving, nature lover peaceful gal, but she is hardly that. 

Wishing for the President to die in a lightning strike seems hardly loving, kind or Christ like.

Her fellow Leftists are just as bad.

Such lovely women.

These people are truly insane. Who wishes death on their President like this? 

There were a few sane replies, thank goodness.

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This lady calls herself a 'Saint'. Hardly.

It's almost like God is in control and already knows the outcome no matter what these lunatics think or hope.

There are a few refreshingly normal people in her replies.

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Anne would know.

The US really needs better mental health care and it needs to start with Leftists.

Amen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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