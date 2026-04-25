Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly

With family members like this, who needs enemies?

So weird Donald didn't stand up, ask for his shoes, defiantly raise his fist, and say "Fight, fight, fight." — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 26, 2026

Advertisement

President Trump's niece can't even hold her tongue for a few hours.

Then, she had the nerve to reply to herself with the link to her stupid website. What a cow.

Your mental illness is on full display to the world. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) April 26, 2026

You’ve wasted your entire life complaining about a relative. What a waste. @MaryLTrump https://t.co/6BKbPlgNKf — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 26, 2026

Imagine spending your whole life being angry about the success of a relative.

I genuinely can’t imagine being this f*****g broken



It’s being reported a member of the SS was shot (saved by his gear) and this ugly b****h is making jokes https://t.co/I9ZMOytqYI — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 26, 2026

I thought the exact same thing. https://t.co/XOWHRitlcD — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 26, 2026

Of course, the 'decoding fox news' account agrees with Mary Trump.

You’re a genuinely terrible human being. Violence and assassination attempts are no joke. You don’t even have to like the president to be decent about all this. https://t.co/f2i4HGfkqz — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 26, 2026

She is a very sick person with a broken brain.

shut up. shots were fired and someone could’ve died. https://t.co/7Y0Cva299G — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2026

What a scab of a person. Is it any wonder her family has wanted nothing to do with her for decades? Scum. https://t.co/NRvH64UPfk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2026

You are insane https://t.co/2fqT1Ee0at — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 26, 2026

TDS on full display. Just as I asked for people to pray for President Trump and Melania, please also pray for the evildoers and mentally ill. https://t.co/U2eO9yDBLR — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) April 26, 2026

Her TDS is insane.



What a miserable human being. Seek help. https://t.co/m3uAnNBBvJ — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 26, 2026

She's too far gone. Her envy has eaten her up inside.

This is so sad & bizarre. https://t.co/D2HFE1QkDR — AJZ (@ajzeigler) April 26, 2026

Mary’s entire schtick is rooting for her uncle’s downfall — even his death — and trying to cash in whenever it seems near. Disgusting. https://t.co/xoOu2yCuob — Kyle Morris (@KyleMorris) April 26, 2026

This is a monster. Thanks for showing your true colors. May the power of Christ continue to protect President Trump. https://t.co/6ECiRgbo2T — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) April 26, 2026

His niece. Pray for her and everyone this sick. https://t.co/Xsg3BZShnp — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 26, 2026

Only God can heal what is wrong with her.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.