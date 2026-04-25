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From Online to Real Life: How Twitter Built My Tribe

Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly

justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 PM on April 25, 2026
meme

With family members like this, who needs enemies?

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President Trump's niece can't even hold her tongue for a few hours.

Then, she had the nerve to reply to herself with the link to her stupid website. What a cow.

Imagine spending your whole life being angry about the success of a relative.

Of course, the 'decoding fox news' account agrees with Mary Trump.

She is a very sick person with a broken brain.

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She's too far gone. Her envy has eaten her up inside.

Only God can heal what is wrong with her. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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