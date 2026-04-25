Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly

With family members like this, who needs enemies?
So weird Donald didn't stand up, ask for his shoes, defiantly raise his fist, and say "Fight, fight, fight."— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 26, 2026
President Trump's niece can't even hold her tongue for a few hours.
April 26, 2026
Then, she had the nerve to reply to herself with the link to her stupid website. What a cow.
Your mental illness is on full display to the world.— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) April 26, 2026
You’ve wasted your entire life complaining about a relative. What a waste. @MaryLTrump https://t.co/6BKbPlgNKf— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 26, 2026
Imagine spending your whole life being angry about the success of a relative.
I genuinely can’t imagine being this f*****g broken— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 26, 2026
It’s being reported a member of the SS was shot (saved by his gear) and this ugly b****h is making jokes https://t.co/I9ZMOytqYI
I thought the exact same thing. https://t.co/XOWHRitlcD— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 26, 2026
Of course, the 'decoding fox news' account agrees with Mary Trump.
You’re vile. https://t.co/L0jr6SuAjA— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 26, 2026
Is it, Mary? Is it? https://t.co/WcVUEMN9Ku— Kira (@Kiradavis) April 26, 2026
You’re a genuinely terrible human being. Violence and assassination attempts are no joke. You don’t even have to like the president to be decent about all this. https://t.co/f2i4HGfkqz— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 26, 2026
She is a very sick person with a broken brain.
shut up. shots were fired and someone could’ve died. https://t.co/7Y0Cva299G— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 26, 2026
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What a scab of a person. Is it any wonder her family has wanted nothing to do with her for decades? Scum. https://t.co/NRvH64UPfk— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2026
You are insane https://t.co/2fqT1Ee0at— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 26, 2026
TDS on full display. Just as I asked for people to pray for President Trump and Melania, please also pray for the evildoers and mentally ill. https://t.co/U2eO9yDBLR— Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) April 26, 2026
Her TDS is insane.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 26, 2026
What a miserable human being. Seek help. https://t.co/m3uAnNBBvJ
She's too far gone. Her envy has eaten her up inside.
This is so sad & bizarre. https://t.co/D2HFE1QkDR— AJZ (@ajzeigler) April 26, 2026
Mary’s entire schtick is rooting for her uncle’s downfall — even his death — and trying to cash in whenever it seems near. Disgusting. https://t.co/xoOu2yCuob— Kyle Morris (@KyleMorris) April 26, 2026
This is a monster. Thanks for showing your true colors. May the power of Christ continue to protect President Trump. https://t.co/6ECiRgbo2T— Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) April 26, 2026
His niece. Pray for her and everyone this sick. https://t.co/Xsg3BZShnp— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 26, 2026
Only God can heal what is wrong with her.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.
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