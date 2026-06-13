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City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 13, 2026
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It's no scandal to say that Kamala Harris was picked as Joe Biden's running mate because she was a black woman — he had promised us that his pick would be a black woman, and that his administration would be the most diverse ever. During a 2024 speech, Biden famously said, "Kamala and I promised we'd have an administration that looks like America."

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Whenever impeachment-happy little elf Rep. Shri Thanedar opens his yap, people on X marvel that he was elected even though the Indian-born Thandear can barely speak English. Try to make out what this city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, was arguing about.

That End Wokeness fellow is such a xenophobe.

But wait, there's more!

The post continues:

… who’s not a braindead leftist saw this coming. But they keep running the exact same play in other places and still act shocked when it blows up.

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Well, they did.

The sign welcoming people to Hamtramck reads, "The world in two square miles." Looks more like the third world.

***

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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MICHIGAN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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