City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness

It's no scandal to say that Kamala Harris was picked as Joe Biden's running mate because she was a black woman — he had promised us that his pick would be a black woman, and that his administration would be the most diverse ever. During a 2024 speech, Biden famously said, "Kamala and I promised we'd have an administration that looks like America."

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Whenever impeachment-happy little elf Rep. Shri Thanedar opens his yap, people on X marvel that he was elected even though the Indian-born Thandear can barely speak English. Try to make out what this city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, was arguing about.

City Council meeting in Hamtramck, MI



Hard to believe that this is America pic.twitter.com/Y8gt6Xw3w5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2026

That End Wokeness fellow is such a xenophobe.

But wait, there's more!

4 out of the 6 members of City Council are under investigations for election fraud: https://t.co/Syo6IiRWgY pic.twitter.com/vIabkoJPXU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2026

If only our forefathers could see us now... pic.twitter.com/yfQgatRhKW — Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) June 12, 2026

Import the third word, import third world problems. — WashingtonGunLaw (@GunWashington) June 12, 2026

Lmao it’s funny how it was actually the leftists who pushed their whole “diversity” alliance to get the Muslims in charge in Hamtramck.



Then these guys take over the entire council and one of the first things they do is ban the LGBT flag from city property (haram).



Anyone… https://t.co/CVt8pamZxe pic.twitter.com/R46XF2sDMs — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 12, 2026

The post continues:

… who’s not a braindead leftist saw this coming. But they keep running the exact same play in other places and still act shocked when it blows up.

Sorry, lesbos. LGBTQ flag is out. Animal sacrifice is in. pic.twitter.com/cLgZGkFtv8 — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) June 13, 2026

This is how the outside world is taking over the US, taking small cities then to counties, then to large cities. Changing the laws as they go.

This is happening all over Texas right now.

Metro Dallas/Ft Worth is cooked. — Mr. McKinney (@NMcKinneyTX) June 12, 2026

Hamtramck MI has been conquered — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 12, 2026

It's not. It is an occupied city in America. Hamtramck used to be Polish and German. I had friends who lived there in the 80s. What you are looking at is America, laying down one city at a time, to invaders. — Battle Dwarf (@AngryBDG) June 12, 2026

Hamtramck used to be a Polish neighborhood

My husband grew up there

It has been conquered

Just like Dearborn — Paula Has (@PaulaJ1974) June 13, 2026

Obviously this city is conquered. Sad to look at and listen to. — teresa dampier (@tadampier1975) June 13, 2026

This city was once nearly 90% Polish-American in the 1970s, they have been replaced. — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) June 12, 2026

It’s ironic that we exported our factories and jobs to the third world and at the same time imported the people of the third world.



How did that happen ? — Dusty Greene (@RustyRoad) June 13, 2026

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Remind me... when did the people of Hamtramck vote to have their community fundamentally transformed in this manner? — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) June 12, 2026

Well, they did.

This is what happens when people pay no attention and there is low turnout in local small elections. — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) June 12, 2026

Back in the day, Hamtramck had the largest Polish population outside Poland. Times have changed. — Craig Wheatley (@CraigWheatley14) June 13, 2026

That's certainly not the Michigan I grew up in 🫤 & Hamtramck used to be mainly Polish immigrants for years. — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) June 13, 2026

Hamtramck was a proud Polish-American city. Mass immigration turned it into this. Conquered. — BASED PATRIOT (@AmericConserv) June 12, 2026

The sign welcoming people to Hamtramck reads, "The world in two square miles." Looks more like the third world.

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