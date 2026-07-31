Schumer, Pelosi Back-Stabbed by Hunter Biden As Dem Coalition Collapses
Bought Blessing: How Abdul El-Sayed Quietly Paid $75,000 for a Detroit Pastor’s Endorsemen...
Comrade Mamdani’s DSA Just Pledged to 'Defend' Chinese Socialism — Peak Democrat Energy
VIP
'Dems Deliver' Account Celebrates NY Bill That Would Only Deliver Higher Prices at...
Dem Running for Maine Senate Troy Jackson Completely Blank on Tourist Spots in...
Senate Candidate Troy Jackson Is TRYING to Change the Subject to Susan Collins...
Seattle Mayor Forces Black Police Chief to Resign As Scapegoat for Shooting Chaos...
Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes...
Silly Prison Abolitionist Thinks Cages Are Cruel—Wait Until He Sees What the Pitchforks...
Hunter Biden Blames Trump Family for His Woes While Cursing Them All—Including the...
Mehdi Hasan’s Knickers in a Full Twist After Haley Stevens Tells His Fake-Doctor...
Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Picky About Media Choices to Convey Impartiality (Guess Where...
'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question...
Streamer Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11 Guarantees 2028 Dem Nominee Will...

WH Posts Unreal Photos From Spain Due to Open Borders Insanity (Wait, This Was the US Under Biden)

Doug P. | 2:49 PM on July 31, 2026
Harris screenshot meme

The situation in the city of Ceuta, Spain continues to get worse as an invasion continues to take place. 

It appears that the leaders of that country are simply Spanish versions of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas. 

Advertisement

The population of one city is likely to double within a day or two (if it hasn't already).

What could possibly go wrong? 

The White House has weighed in by reminding everybody that it could happen in the U.S. all over again if another "America last" politician ended up back in the White House. 

"We didn't need new laws just a new president" remains true to this day.

Recommended

Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What are people who would love to come to the U.S. illegally or who have been deported during the first or second Trump terms doing now?

Waiting.

This is why the Democrats simply cannot end up back in the White House in 2028. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN SPAIN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves
Grateful Calvin
Bought Blessing: How Abdul El-Sayed Quietly Paid $75,000 for a Detroit Pastor’s Endorsement
justmindy
'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet
Grateful Calvin
Comrade Mamdani’s DSA Just Pledged to 'Defend' Chinese Socialism — Peak Democrat Energy
justmindy
Dem Running for Maine Senate Troy Jackson Completely Blank on Tourist Spots in Actual Maine (WATCH)
justmindy
Seattle Mayor Forces Black Police Chief to Resign As Scapegoat for Shooting Chaos She Created
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves Grateful Calvin
Advertisement