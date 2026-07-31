WH Posts Unreal Photos From Spain Due to Open Borders Insanity (Wait, This Was the US Under Biden)

The situation in the city of Ceuta, Spain continues to get worse as an invasion continues to take place.

It appears that the leaders of that country are simply Spanish versions of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas.

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🚨BREAKING: An emergency has now been declared in the Spanish city of Ceuta after tens of thousands of illegal migrants break in from Morocco



Pedro Sánchez is REFUSING to deploy the military to defend the borders. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/OvtzvEZxBs — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 30, 2026

The Prime Minister of Spain just surrendered. He is going to let them stay.



"We will use all the resources of the State to guarantee security and coexistence" https://t.co/hlUYUZfnhc — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 31, 2026

The population of one city is likely to double within a day or two (if it hasn't already).

🇲🇦🇪🇸 At least 49,000 migrants have reportedly crossed illegally into Ceuta, equivalent to nearly 60% of the Spanish enclave’s population of 83,600.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/PYCARQPoSS — Europa.com (@europa) July 31, 2026

What could possibly go wrong?

The White House has weighed in by reminding everybody that it could happen in the U.S. all over again if another "America last" politician ended up back in the White House.

This is what was happening at America's borders under Joe Biden. This is what Democrats support and defend.



Never forget what they did, and what President Trump fixed on DAY ONE. https://t.co/A9TGRm86sY pic.twitter.com/SXF8blkCAK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2026

"We didn't need new laws just a new president" remains true to this day.

Thank God @POTUS was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this.



These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West.@BillMelugin_:… pic.twitter.com/b67fR3SEof — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 31, 2026

The Democrats did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden and will do it again instantaneously, but orders of magnitude greater, if they are given any form of national power. Democrats will see your home trampled and stolen by invaders and they will rejoice. https://t.co/HKRKAOOkmi — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 30, 2026

What are people who would love to come to the U.S. illegally or who have been deported during the first or second Trump terms doing now?

Waiting.

Woman on trying to come to the US: “We’re waiting for that president to go. After that we will try."



There are millions that would say the same thing. pic.twitter.com/ad1SGla0UG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

This is why the Democrats simply cannot end up back in the White House in 2028.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.