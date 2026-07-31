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Comrade Mamdani’s DSA Just Pledged to 'Defend' Chinese Socialism — Peak Democrat Energy

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Oh, well that's distressing. Particularly since the DSA is taking over the Democrat Party.

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Many DSA (Socialist) candidates have won under the Democrat umbrella recently. There is Mamdani, Chevalier and others who have won in New York. El-Sayed is campaigning currently in Michigan and has a huge lead on his primary opponent, Haley Stevens and Francesca Hong in Wisconsin is also doing quite well. That should scare normie Dems if there are any left.

Explains quite a lot.

It's not surprising a Socialist organization is working hand in hand with the Communist Party. Birds of a feather. 

And it's also a circus.

It's very possible.

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Elections have consequences. 

Isn't that fascinating.

That seems fair.

They never want to ACTUALLY go and live in the countries they insist are so grand.

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That's the only term for it.

Exactly. 

McCarthyism is starting to look way more attractive. 

They should be.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHINA DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

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