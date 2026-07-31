Comrade Mamdani’s DSA Just Pledged to 'Defend' Chinese Socialism — Peak Democrat Energy

Oh, well that's distressing. Particularly since the DSA is taking over the Democrat Party.

Members of Mamdani's DSA pledge to 'support' and 'defend' China: 'Survival of Chinese socialism is a crucial matter' https://t.co/vRQl3TfsHH pic.twitter.com/eO7hKseaT0 — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

Many DSA (Socialist) candidates have won under the Democrat umbrella recently. There is Mamdani, Chevalier and others who have won in New York. El-Sayed is campaigning currently in Michigan and has a huge lead on his primary opponent, Haley Stevens and Francesca Hong in Wisconsin is also doing quite well. That should scare normie Dems if there are any left.

And now you understand why Bernie Sanders is partnering with the CCP on halting AI infrastructure as well as the entire datacenter nonsense. https://t.co/c0LKY9bzSf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2026

Explains quite a lot.

It's not surprising a Socialist organization is working hand in hand with the Communist Party. Birds of a feather.

the Democrat 'Big Tent' https://t.co/7q4PO8yzkV — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) July 31, 2026

And it's also a circus.

I'll bet Neville Singham (People's Forum) funds them. https://t.co/R2fvZ1KT0U — wyntre (@Wyntre999) July 31, 2026

It's very possible.

Man! I bet all those New Yorkers are sure soooo glad they voted this Islamic T**t into office. FAFO time, folks. https://t.co/e8Yrdg0knY — 🌀brenda_v71🌀 (@brenda_V71) July 31, 2026

Elections have consequences.

I went to the site of the first National Congress of the CPC museum in Shanghai and recognized a lot of the same language and themes being embraced by the DSA pic.twitter.com/TgxZgWvy9g — notpaying (@notpayingelon) July 30, 2026

Isn't that fascinating.

I say we give the #DSA what they want....

Pick one BLUE STATE and #DefundthePolice for one full year.

1 state, 1 year, no cops.

Station the National Guard along the border so no one can leave.

I'll get the popcorn.@marcorubio @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/UZqdPmFklp — Publius (@rkirchmeyer) July 31, 2026

That seems fair.

Little do they know that Chinese people are capitalists now. 😂. They should give up American citizenship and move there… permanently. Plenty of people looking to come here. — Atse (@atse12345) July 31, 2026

They never want to ACTUALLY go and live in the countries they insist are so grand.

This is a problem. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

That's the only term for it.

Exactly.

Spain has opened their doors. Move there. — MediaOkra (@MediaOkra) July 30, 2026

Well, well, well. The enemy within. A fifth column. Whatever you wanna call it, it's anti-American and needs to be dealt with. — 💥Eddie Rando Sr., ex-PhD 🔅🔆💫🌟🌞 🇺🇸 🦅 👾 (@RandoEddie) July 31, 2026

McCarthyism is starting to look way more attractive.

They are getting close to being labeled a te**orist organization. — 💥Eddie Rando Sr., ex-PhD 🔅🔆💫🌟🌞 🇺🇸 🦅 👾 (@RandoEddie) July 31, 2026

They should be.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.