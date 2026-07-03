Party Panic: Donny Deutsch Says GOP Will Paint ALL Dems as Socialists and Anti-Semites for Embracing DSA

Some Democrats are shocked at what their party is becoming (or are just now realizing what it’s been under the surface for years). The recent Democrat congressional primary victories by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in New York City and Denver have shaken some party faithful. Marketing professional Donny Deutsch is freaking out that not only is the DSA’s anti-Semitism and anti-capitalism taking root in his Democrat Party, but it’s also being welcomed by party leaders desperate to regain power.

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Donny Deutsch, on MSNOW, just gave us an inside sneak peek at establishment Democrats’ panic about the rise of extremist DSA candidates: "Well, Democrats have gone off the rails... Democrats right now are focused on two things:" • "Antisemitism." • "Socialism." "This is ridiculous... let's abolish ICE, let's abolish prisons, let's abolish everything, let's abolish the police. It's INSANE." "Republicans are going to TAR them with this... every Republican strategist is salivating on what these people have said in the past, and they're going to wallpaper it with it." "Democrats are going down a bad path. They're electing these Democratic socialists. It's a disaster. No matter what you think of it, wherever your politics are, it's bad strategy."

Deutsch is right. Republicans are going to run campaign ads highlighting every crazy idea a handful of DSA candidates are pushing to sink the whole Democrat Party. Here's his meltdown on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Donny Deutsch, on MSNOW, just gave us an inside sneak peek at establishment Democrats’ panic about the rise of extremist DSA candidates:



"Well, Democrats have gone off the rails... Democrats right now are focused on two things:"



• "Antisemitism."

• "Socialism."



"This is… pic.twitter.com/TiLa0d5XAt — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 2, 2026

Why is he pretending like he didn't have a hand in its creation? — Frank Adams (@FrankAdams117) July 2, 2026

The 'sudden' far-leftist direction of the Democrat Party didn’t happen overnight.

The Democrat Party has fought President Donald Trump’s pro-America agenda from the beginning of his first term. It’s not surprising that anti-American DSA goons joined the party that increasingly looks and sounds like them.

Donny Deutsch can chew on the Bolshevik saber being shoved down his throat, as far as I’m concerned.



Useful idiots are so foolish! — Terrible Swift Sword (@TerribleSword) July 2, 2026

A**holes like Donny Deutsch, who has railed against Trump for 10 years, are a big reason the DSA has gained traction. Instead of having Democrats work with Trump to fix our country, it's been endless pushback, lies, smears, and attacks. F*** Donny and the rest of the Democrats. They brought this on themselves. — Lobby (@Lobstirr) July 2, 2026

Donnie and the Dems fomented this hate and division. The things the Dems railed against ICE, Trump, Police , and our constitution, and they are acting as if they are the victims. The hypocrisy is staggering ‼️ — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) July 2, 2026

Yeah, well, the rest of us see this coming decades ago. Donny is that stupid frog that screams out bloody murder at the moment it boils to death. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 2, 2026

It started with Obama but hit overdrive when Trump first took office.

Democrats have been encouraging and enabling the communists of the DSA because they wanted their votes. Now that they can’t get rid of them, the DNC has many elected Democrats using ‘big tent party’ messaging to mislead voters.

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The irony is that Democratic governors and congresspeople have been mouthing much of this to satisfy their base, and are now scared that people who actually believe it are getting elected. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) July 2, 2026

He says it’s a small portion of democrats but you already have Schiff and others welcoming them into the big dem tent. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) July 2, 2026

Deutsch and others screaming about the inclusion of socialists, communists, and anti-Semites under the Democrats’ ‘big tent’ need to leave the party. But we bet on Election Day they’ll be voting ‘blue no matter who’, even if they’re DSA. Because no matter how evil and anti-America DSA candidates are, Democrats have convinced themselves that Trump and MAGA are somehow worse. There's your insanity, Donny.

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