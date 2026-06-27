CNN's Kaitlan Collins Pushes Back on Trump Rhetoric, Says Democratic Socialism Is Not Communism

It's not just President Donald Trump's rhetoric. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman asked this week why he was the only Democratic senator "that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists?" They call themselves the Democratic Socialists of America, and the DSA is quickly taking over the Democratic Party. They've even admitted they're just using the money and name of the Democratic Party to get elected.

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The Hill reports that CNN's Kaitlan Collins has pushed back on Trump's rhetoric that democratic socialism is communism.

Kaitlan Collins pushes back on Trump rhetoric: Democratic socialism ‘is not communism’https://t.co/9G4J2WBCNU — The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2026

Finya Swai reports:

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pushed back on President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the rise of democratic socialism in the U.S., which Trump has incorrectly conflated with communism, following several victories from progressive House candidates in New York primaries. During “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” on Friday, the CNN anchor aired remarks Trump made earlier that day at the annual Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference, where he described democratic socialists as “hardcore Godless communists” and “the most serious threat to our country since its existence.” Collins challenged the president’s “border apocalyptic” comments that America could become a communist nation. “While Democrats themselves have been wrestling with what Tuesday night means for the direction of their party, socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism,” she said.

One candidate elected in the New York Democratic primary dodged the question when asked if she was a communist. And Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani sure sounds like a communist when he says he's going to seize property.

And THEN she argued that CNN was in fact, real journalism. — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) June 27, 2026

Socialism the first step in converting to communism. Take a weekend and educate yourselves in socialism and communism.



Once you understand both you will not want either in your life — Awake (@thetruthbfree) June 27, 2026

It’s worse. It’s communism being sold to young dumb liberal white girls. — GenXceptional (@GenXceptional) June 27, 2026

It is. She can push back all she wants, she is wrong. It is most definitely communism. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) June 27, 2026

If you listen to the rhetoric of the DSA, it absolutely is. When they tell you who they are, listen to them. @kaitlancollins — e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) June 27, 2026

This is the closest a communist can get to admitting to being a communist — PoliticksAndLeeches (@PoliticsLeeches) June 27, 2026

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She’s wrong and a useful idiot, unfortunately. — Icebish (@Icebish1) June 27, 2026

Of course she didn’t explain how they are different and no reporter asked — JimBearNJ (@JimBearNJ1) June 27, 2026

Stalin, Mao, Castro, and Kim Il-sung governed under "socialist" banners and constitutions while pursuing one-party rule, collectivization, and suppression of private property en route to stated communist ideals...

But, sure Kaitlan.. Do go on... — Ms. Swan (@FL_Coquina) June 27, 2026

It’s gotten so bad the media is saying don’t worry it’s not communism — Jeremiah (@Crafted375) June 27, 2026

They should run as members of the Communist Party rather than playing pretend and running as Democrats. Be honest. John Brennan would vote for you.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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