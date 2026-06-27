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CNN's Kaitlan Collins Pushes Back on Trump Rhetoric, Says Democratic Socialism Is Not Communism

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's not just President Donald Trump's rhetoric. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman asked this week why he was the only Democratic senator "that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists?" They call themselves the Democratic Socialists of America, and the DSA is quickly taking over the Democratic Party. They've even admitted they're just using the money and name of the Democratic Party to get elected.

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The Hill reports that CNN's Kaitlan Collins has pushed back on Trump's rhetoric that democratic socialism is communism.

Finya Swai reports:

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pushed back on President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the rise of democratic socialism in the U.S., which Trump has incorrectly conflated with communism, following several victories from progressive House candidates in New York primaries.

During “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” on Friday, the CNN anchor aired remarks Trump made earlier that day at the annual Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference, where he described democratic socialists as “hardcore Godless communists” and “the most serious threat to our country since its existence.”

Collins challenged the president’s “border apocalyptic” comments that America could become a communist nation.

“While Democrats themselves have been wrestling with what Tuesday night means for the direction of their party, socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism,” she said.

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One candidate elected in the New York Democratic primary dodged the question when asked if she was a communist. And Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani sure sounds like a communist when he says he's going to seize property.

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They should run as members of the Communist Party rather than playing pretend and running as Democrats. Be honest. John Brennan would vote for you.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SOCIALISM

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