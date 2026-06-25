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John Fetterman Asks Why He’s the Only Dem Senator to Denounce ’Self-Identified Communists’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, James Carville, who is backing a Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo, has said that he's had it with the Democrats and can't be part of a party that doesn't believe in Israel's right to exist. People in the replies reminded him that these DSA crazies don't even want America to exist. New York congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest, better known as CUAD, which said in an Instagram post that its goal was the "eradication of Western civilization."

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Sane Democratic Senator John Fetterman was dismayed by the results of the election in New York, telling CNN's Manu Raju, “The dirtbag left is surging.”

Fetterman is used to being the only Democrat to speak openly about his support for Israel, and he asked on Wednesday why he was the only Democrat not defending this new batch of communists, who've admitted they're socialists who are just using the Democratic Party for its money and reach.

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They admit they were just using the party to get elected. Fetterman might be shocked to know the only Democrat to speak out is Carville, and he has nothing to lose. Fetterman will be primaried and sent packing, and most likely replaced by a Democratic Socialist.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL JAMES CARVILLE JOHN FETTERMAN

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