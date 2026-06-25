John Fetterman Asks Why He’s the Only Dem Senator to Denounce ’Self-Identified Communists’

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, James Carville, who is backing a Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo, has said that he's had it with the Democrats and can't be part of a party that doesn't believe in Israel's right to exist. People in the replies reminded him that these DSA crazies don't even want America to exist. New York congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest, better known as CUAD, which said in an Instagram post that its goal was the "eradication of Western civilization."

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Sane Democratic Senator John Fetterman was dismayed by the results of the election in New York, telling CNN's Manu Raju, “The dirtbag left is surging.”

Fetterman is used to being the only Democrat to speak openly about his support for Israel, and he asked on Wednesday why he was the only Democrat not defending this new batch of communists, who've admitted they're socialists who are just using the Democratic Party for its money and reach.

Anti-Israel.



Anti-America.



Anti-Western Civilization.



Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists? pic.twitter.com/nKE3Yprp10 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 24, 2026

Because you are the only sane one. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 24, 2026

Please come over to our side, you belong here — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2026

Your party is being colonized.



Ironically, your party is protecting it's ideological national platform about as well as Biden protected the Southern bortder. — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) June 25, 2026

I used to want you to flip to the GOP.



Now I want you to stay Democrat so there is something remotely approaching sanity remaining in your party. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 25, 2026

Because you are the lone member who has authentic masculinity amidst a clinically neurotic, hyperfeminized, cluster B party, John. Time to eject. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) June 25, 2026

Because the rest of your fellow Dems are a mix of closet commies and cowards. You’re the only one who seems to have a problem with it. At what point are you no longer aligning with them when all of them are rolling out the red carpet for anti-western communism? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 25, 2026

You are the only Democrat, John. Everyone else is now a communist. — Nanette (@KittootseMAGA) June 25, 2026

You really want the answer?



Or do you already know it?



You already know it, don't you? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 24, 2026

That's a good question you are asking yourself. The answer is pretty simple. Pretty clear from the cheap seats. — Aaron Dunbar (@DUNBAR74) June 24, 2026

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Because your party no longer exists. Leaders thought they were using invaders. Turns out invaders were using your party and just took it over. — Tammy Swoish (@TammySwoish) June 24, 2026

They admit they were just using the party to get elected. Fetterman might be shocked to know the only Democrat to speak out is Carville, and he has nothing to lose. Fetterman will be primaried and sent packing, and most likely replaced by a Democratic Socialist.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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