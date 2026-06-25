James Carville: Done Sharing a Tent With Jew-Haters … Except an Actual Nazi-Tattooed Guy He Just Endorsed

James Carville doesn't want to share a 'big tent' with all the Jew haters. Who could blame him?

💥NEW: James Carville: “I actually do think it's time for Democrats to talk the S word: ‘Schism’ ... there's just some sh*t that I can't be in the same tent with ... I'm done ... I don't want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist.” pic.twitter.com/O5ATLyvXwV — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 25, 2026

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The weird thing is just a few weeks ago, he endorsed Graham Platner in Maine. You know, the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

He literally just endorsed a DSA senate candidate with an SS tattoo who rages against Israel all the time! Is he senile? https://t.co/ebjmjsiL6C — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2026

Maybe he didn't realize Platner was serious?

this civil war is proceeding even faster than I expected, delightful https://t.co/yF8eKVHf6o — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) June 25, 2026

Sigh.

You just love to see this deceitful, hateful, shriveled up little s**t come to the end of his days seeing the monster he helped create finally come back to destroy the master. https://t.co/9NZ2W5MERx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 25, 2026

At one time, he loved all of this identity politics nonsense.

Reminder: Carville endorsed Graham Platner, stating “I can hardly say [Susan Collins’s] name without the utter contempt dripping.“ https://t.co/Ye0GMs95QR — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 25, 2026

Never forget.

Tonight's live stream is going to be a fun one... https://t.co/5SiYYZ7Juz — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) June 25, 2026

“I don't want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist.”



Curious.



Does James Carville not have a problem with those same people denying the right of AMERICA to exist? https://t.co/9NZ2W5MERx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 25, 2026

Yeah, they hate America just as much. They are just as interested in destroying America. Let's also talk about that.

His and others rhetoric they’ve used for 10 years encouraged the open Marxists to plant their flag. They’ve done nothing about it and they never saw the real Obama who is a radical born out of Bernadine Dorn and Bill Ayer’s basement. https://t.co/2bTZsxba9a — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) June 25, 2026

A couple of weeks ago, Carville said he was fine with Graham Platner because: "If Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill could work with Joseph Stalin..."



It's good to know he DOES have a line he won't cross. https://t.co/QJYnyE400W — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 25, 2026

The line should have been before Platner, but nevertheless ...

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Good luck Jimmy C - you're the establishment now https://t.co/fHjpMDJ9aq — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) June 25, 2026

It happens every single time.

Didn’t see that coming. I should have but didn’t. https://t.co/2H95pPwB7i — Bonnie Speck (@BonnieESpeck) June 25, 2026

Will wonders never cease?

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