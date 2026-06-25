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James Carville: Done Sharing a Tent With Jew-Haters … Except an Actual Nazi-Tattooed Guy He Just Endorsed

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

James Carville doesn't want to share a 'big tent' with all the Jew haters. Who could blame him?

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The weird thing is just a few weeks ago, he endorsed Graham Platner in Maine. You know, the guy with the Nazi tattoo

Maybe he didn't realize Platner was serious?

Sigh.

At one time, he loved all of this identity politics nonsense.

Never forget. 

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Yeah, they hate America just as much. They are just as interested in destroying America. Let's also talk about that.

The line should have been before Platner, but nevertheless ...

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It happens every single time. 

Will wonders never cease?

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL JAMES CARVILLE GRAHAM PLATNER

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