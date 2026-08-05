Dem Pete Buttigieg Proposes ‘Normal’ Things Like Ending the Electoral College and Altering SCOTUS

More and more, we’re hearing so-called ‘moderate’ Democrats sounding like Democratic Socialists of America members. Yes, even former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is sounding like an escaped mental patient as he positions himself as a candidate for the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination. In recent interviews, he's detailed how he wants to eliminate or alter the very foundations of our Republic.

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He has his sights set on eliminating the pesky Electoral College, which he deems unfair. (WATCH)

Mayor Pete has more thoughts on scrapping the Electoral College:



"It's a matter of fundamental fairness."



"I don't see how you get to the idea that any one voter should have a greater vote than another voter." pic.twitter.com/teC7kSvROm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

He wants a pure Democracy, which the founders were against, in favor of a Republic. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 4, 2026

Democrats can’t wait to vote away our rights.

Posters say Buttigieg is trying to convince people he is wiser than the Founding Fathers.

The tyranny is the majority is a pretty fundamental concept to the founding of America.

Pathetic. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) August 4, 2026

Riiight. So all the Blue states using illegals to vote is EXACTLY what the founding fathers wanted. Because that's the majority. — Tinfoil Terri (@TinfoilTerri) August 4, 2026

This man believes himself wiser than the founders of the nation. Ignore him. — JeromeMichael (@2Bjeromemichael) August 4, 2026

He can “want” all he wants ... 🤣



The Framers saw this douchebag coming from a mile away ... 😏 — Sam C (@THEunrealSC) August 4, 2026

The Founding Fathers or this guy: pic.twitter.com/SdwSgZL5oM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

He always looks like he is nibbling on a wedge of cheese.

Buttigieg says he has other ‘normal’ and 'non-radical' propositions for America. This includes a reimagining of the Supreme Court. (WATCH)

Pete Buttigieg says Democrats should abolish the Electoral College and pack the Supreme Court



"I still can't believe that anybody considers this radical." pic.twitter.com/sEkrPGKni7 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 3, 2026

You can tell he's a deep thinker who has thoroughly explored the histories of democracies and representative republics, understands the trade-offs, and has come to a well-reasoned position that we need to scrap our form of government. — AtlSteel (@ATLSteel1) August 4, 2026

I hear your <sarc> and raise you one 😱 — Ernest Oney (@OneyErnest97374) August 4, 2026

You can tell he didn’t study; if he did, he wouldn’t be spouting this lunacy.

Commenters say this ‘moderate’ is so out there he should be considered an enemy to our American way of life.

He's either manifestly stupid or he's hostile to the fundamental principles of our republic's Founding.



In either case he should never, EVER be in any elected or appointed position in government at ANY level.@PeteButtigieg is a domestic enemy of the republic. — Don't Mutilate Kids (@DontCutKids) August 4, 2026

Its not stupidity. Stop looking at it from the perspective of pete saying this to improve the country, he wants to destroy it. That is the end goal.



Its not someone that just "got it wrong."



He knows exactly what the repercussions would be. — Seth G. (@crinkle_mcdingl) August 4, 2026

The legislature and President can’t unilaterally change the electoral college, it takes an amendment to the constitution. All states are equal in a Congress of states and there are far more red states than blue states so dream on my commie friends. — Andrew Wolf (@AzWolf33) August 4, 2026

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Abolishing the Electoral College isn’t easy. It requires a constitutional amendment passed by a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and ratified by three-quarters of the states. Good luck convincing states to commit political suicide, Pete.

Commenters say Democrats are crazy.





Mayor Pete is a prime example of why the inside joke at the DNC is that it stands for: Do Not Contribute.



They’ve gone mental. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) August 4, 2026

This is who they what you to think is the 'moderate' guy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

He’s the most radical ‘moderate’ we’ve ever seen.