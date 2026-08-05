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Dem Pete Buttigieg Proposes ‘Normal’ Things Like Ending the Electoral College and Altering SCOTUS

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Cliff Jette

More and more, we’re hearing so-called ‘moderate’ Democrats sounding like Democratic Socialists of America members. Yes, even former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is sounding like an escaped mental patient as he positions himself as a candidate for the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination. In recent interviews, he's detailed how he wants to eliminate or alter the very foundations of our Republic.

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He has his sights set on eliminating the pesky Electoral College, which he deems unfair. (WATCH)

Democrats can’t wait to vote away our rights.

Posters say Buttigieg is trying to convince people he is wiser than the Founding Fathers.

He always looks like he is nibbling on a wedge of cheese.

Buttigieg says he has other ‘normal’ and 'non-radical' propositions for America. This includes a reimagining of the Supreme Court. (WATCH)

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You can tell he didn’t study; if he did, he wouldn’t be spouting this lunacy.

Commenters say this ‘moderate’ is so out there he should be considered an enemy to our American way of life.

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Abolishing the Electoral College isn’t easy. It requires a constitutional amendment passed by a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and ratified by three-quarters of the states. Good luck convincing states to commit political suicide, Pete.

Commenters say Democrats are crazy.


He’s the most radical ‘moderate’ we’ve ever seen.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY PETE BUTTIGIEG SUPREME COURT

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