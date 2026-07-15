Commie Chameleon: DSA Co-Chair Says It’s Not Extreme to Abolish Capitalism, Senate, and Electoral College

The Democrat Party was already crazy, and it’s about to get infinitely worse now that Democratic Socialists are under the political party’s tent. Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique wants to switch our country to mob rule while abolishing capitalism and replacing it with socialism.

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This is what the Democrat Party is quickly becoming. (WATCH)

DSA's Ashik Siddique: Our goal is "to replace capitalism with socialism."



"That power is not conceded without struggle."



This is the Democrat party 'Big Tent' we keep hearing about. pic.twitter.com/pgwkFu9Lme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

Democrats can be bought easily pic.twitter.com/Jz46yTSr9x — Chris Florida, Texas 🐊🌵 (@ChrisInSWF) July 11, 2026

It’s all about power for the Democrat Party, and if America falls in the process, so be it.

Posters say Siddique looks and sounds stereotypically socialist.

As President Trump would say, “That guy is straight out of Central Casting.” — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) July 10, 2026

Yep, with more direct language than his comrades running for office are generally willing to use — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

Communists are getting more and more comfortable sharing their goals and beliefs in the open.

I’m glad to see President Trump addressing it. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) July 10, 2026

It makes it harder for Democrats to defend letting these DSA members into the party when everything they espouse is clearly anti-American.

Speaking of being anti-American, Siddique says the DSA wants to get rid of the U.S. Senate. (WATCH)

DSA Co-Chair: We Want To Abolish The Senate



"We don't think that's extreme."



This is now part of the Democrat party 'Big Tent.' https://t.co/xeMJW8kyig pic.twitter.com/Ld033xjgYc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2026

When they tell you what they want to do, believe them.



The DSA’s vision is to abolish the police, borders, prisons, ICE, and even the U.S. Senate.



It is radical, reckless, and completely detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/qjXNF5LY4l — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 14, 2026

Not sure which is more disturbing...that they want to abolish the Senate or that they think that isn't 'Extreme'. It would be the most extreme thing ever done in the 250 years America has been in existence. — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) July 14, 2026

Everything they propose is the antithesis of America. They totally reject a republican form of government.

The DSA claims that none of what they propose is extreme. Commenters vehemently disagree.

Abolishing a chamber of congress, "not extreme"?



It's actually insane.



The only thing we need to abolish are the administrative agencies and policies that would even allow for this type of Republic-destroying agenda. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 14, 2026

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Democrat party now includes the Abolish the Senate wing. Same time they'll will lecture you about the Supreme Court destroying the constitution — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2026

They seem to have the exclusive on destroying the Constitution, as long as it's "to save Democracy". — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 14, 2026

Destructive Socialists Who Hate America would be a truthful name for the group.

Siddique says not to worry about them undoing the very principles our country was founded on - they’re not communists. Of course, they clearly are. (READ)

DSA Co-Chair insists Democrat Socialism is different than Communism: "We don't want an authoritarian system. We want to expand democracy." They want to seize property, open the borders, pass mass amnesty, end ICE, pack SCOTUS, abolish the Senate, end prisons/police, and nuke the Electoral College, to name but a few agenda items. This is branded as "Expanding Democracy."

‘We don’t want an authoritarian system.’ He’s lying. (WATCH)

DSA Co-Chair insists Democrat Socialism is different than Communism:



"We don't want an authoritarian system. We want to expand democracy."



They want to seize property, open the borders, pass mass amnesty, end ICE, pack SCOTUS, abolish the Senate, end prisons/police and nuke the… https://t.co/rhCJ8l8cug pic.twitter.com/E0qPIOHMFU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2026

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It's the first step toward total anarchy, after which they install the authoritarianism "to bring it under control".



Any of the people voting for this nonsense have Zero clue of history and the predictable progression.



It ends badly, for all except the few in power. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 14, 2026

Stupidity is defined as someone who believes in Socialism and doesn't believe that it will result in an authoritarian system. — Thomas Melvin (@ThomasMelv59612) July 14, 2026

Socialism is the road map to communism. It always ends at the same destination.