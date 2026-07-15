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Commie Chameleon: DSA Co-Chair Says It’s Not Extreme to Abolish Capitalism, Senate, and Electoral College

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on July 15, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrat Party was already crazy, and it’s about to get infinitely worse now that Democratic Socialists are under the political party’s tent. Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique wants to switch our country to mob rule while abolishing capitalism and replacing it with socialism.

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This is what the Democrat Party is quickly becoming. (WATCH)

It’s all about power for the Democrat Party, and if America falls in the process, so be it.

Posters say Siddique looks and sounds stereotypically socialist.

It makes it harder for Democrats to defend letting these DSA members into the party when everything they espouse is clearly anti-American.

Speaking of being anti-American, Siddique says the DSA wants to get rid of the U.S. Senate. (WATCH)

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Everything they propose is the antithesis of America. They totally reject a republican form of government.

The DSA claims that none of what they propose is extreme. Commenters vehemently disagree.

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Destructive Socialists Who Hate America would be a truthful name for the group.

Siddique says not to worry about them undoing the very principles our country was founded on - they’re not communists. Of course, they clearly are. (READ)

DSA Co-Chair insists Democrat Socialism is different than Communism:

"We don't want an authoritarian system. We want to expand democracy."

They want to seize property, open the borders, pass mass amnesty, end ICE, pack SCOTUS, abolish the Senate, end prisons/police, and nuke the Electoral College, to name but a few agenda items.

This is branded as "Expanding Democracy."

‘We don’t want an authoritarian system.’ He’s lying. (WATCH)

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Socialism is the road map to communism. It always ends at the same destination. 

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SENATE SOCIALISM

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