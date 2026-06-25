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No Big Whoop, Just the DSA Co-Chair LITERALLY Spilling the Tea on How Much They HATE Democrats (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 25, 2026

Socialism is destroying the Democratic Party.

And while we'd normally enjoy watching their demise, the sad reality is that their implosion could absolutely hurt and even destroy our country as we know it.

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Especially since the socialists aren't even trying to pretend they like Democrats.

Don't take it from us, take it from them:

Post continues:

... and push our own agenda from the inside. We see the Democratic establishment as an obstacle, not a home.

Sort of reminds us when Obama called the Constitution a barrier to the things he wanted to get done. And Democrats welcomed all of this, never thinking for a minute they might end up getting taken over.

Ummm ...

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The parasites have been eating away at the Democratic Party since 2008 ... and they're only just now starting to figure it out. And probably too late.

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OUCH: Scott Jennings Using Young White Socialists to Mercilessly SHRED Hakeem Jeffries Is Absolute Gold

NYC FORGOT: Zohran Mamdani Openly Pushing for America to Embrace 'Islamic Values of Immigration' (WATCH)

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BIG (YUGE) Day for Trump Administration on Immigration: Detailed Thread Explains SCOTUS Rulings (WINS!) Sam J.
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