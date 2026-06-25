No Big Whoop, Just the DSA Co-Chair LITERALLY Spilling the Tea on How Much They HATE Democrats (Watch)

Socialism is destroying the Democratic Party.

And while we'd normally enjoy watching their demise, the sad reality is that their implosion could absolutely hurt and even destroy our country as we know it.

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Especially since the socialists aren't even trying to pretend they like Democrats.

Don't take it from us, take it from them:

This is the DSA co-chair. Let me summarize what he says in this video:



We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals. We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful,… pic.twitter.com/zYwsv4J8Bt — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 24, 2026

Post continues:

... and push our own agenda from the inside. We see the Democratic establishment as an obstacle, not a home.

Sort of reminds us when Obama called the Constitution a barrier to the things he wanted to get done. And Democrats welcomed all of this, never thinking for a minute they might end up getting taken over.

This is the rare double whammy of a real person who both looks like a porn star and has a porn star's name. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 25, 2026

Ummm ...

Trojan horse.



And its working. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) June 25, 2026

Parasites. And the Dems are vulnerable to this because all they seem to really care about is winning. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) June 25, 2026

The parasites have been eating away at the Democratic Party since 2008 ... and they're only just now starting to figure it out. And probably too late.

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