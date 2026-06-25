BOOYAH! Sarah Huckabee Sanders DROPS Petty, Ugly Media While Defending Usha Vance and We're Here FOR IT

As Twitchy readers know, the mainstream media is predictably stupid and hateful when it comes to First or Second Ladies in the Republican Party. We all know that Melania Trump would be on the cover of EVERY magazine if her last name weren't Trump.

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We were all reminded of how petty and nasty they really are when they mocked Usha Vance's appearance (keep in mind, Usha is SUPER preggo):

Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good… — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) June 24, 2026

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has received her own fair share of attacks and ugly remarks on her appearance over the years came out swinging to defend and support Usha:

The haters only start criticizing your outfits when they can’t argue with your results.



Keep leading @SLOTUS! Helping kids learn to read is one of the single biggest things we can do to improve education and unlock the door to opportunity for all https://t.co/y2omqSYBf1 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 24, 2026

Bingo.

This is what they do when they've got nothing else.

And considering we all know they have less than nothing, no one should be surprised to see this ugliness from them.

And also to learn if you are beautiful enough to wear discount clothes you absolutely should !!! — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) June 24, 2026

Another Bingo.

Oh dear lord, this is amazing. You ladies are a lot more polite about it than I'd be. @SarahHuckabee and @SLOTUS can wear anything and look good.

Lefty women on the other hand.... pic.twitter.com/7754HCjOS1 — JohnnyMc (@Johnnymc0226) June 24, 2026

That's a Muppet and a man, baby.

This just made her more relatable to so many Americans. 🇺🇸 — Casey (@caseyle1979) June 25, 2026

Ultimately, that is what the Left and the mainstream media hate the most.

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