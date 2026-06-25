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BOOYAH! Sarah Huckabee Sanders DROPS Petty, Ugly Media While Defending Usha Vance and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, the mainstream media is predictably stupid and hateful when it comes to First or Second Ladies in the Republican Party. We all know that Melania Trump would be on the cover of EVERY magazine if her last name weren't Trump.

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We were all reminded of how petty and nasty they really are when they mocked Usha Vance's appearance (keep in mind, Usha is SUPER preggo):

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has received her own fair share of attacks and ugly remarks on her appearance over the years came out swinging to defend and support Usha:

Bingo.

This is what they do when they've got nothing else. 

And considering we all know they have less than nothing, no one should be surprised to see this ugliness from them.

Another Bingo.

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That's a Muppet and a man, baby.

Ultimately, that is what the Left and the mainstream media hate the most.

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Oh, HONEY: Jemele Hill Pulls a Lotta STUPID Out of Her Arse Blaming Slavery for Electoral College (Watch)

YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His TX Campaign (LISTEN)

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EDUCATION SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS THE NEW YORK TIMES USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE

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