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YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His TX Campaign (LISTEN)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A resurfaced interview has put Texas state Rep. James Talarico back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In a conversation with a self-described “TransQueer” activist theologian, the Democrat made it clear where he stands on the faith he claims to follow.

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Nothing Texans love more than hating on Christianity.

Oh, wait. No.

And the person he's confiding in just so happens to be a TransQueer activist theologian.

Yeah.

Listen to THIS:

Oof, yeah?

Talarico described himself as someone who thinks of himself as a Christian — while openly admitting he hates Christianity. 

We had a similar reaction.

For a politician representing a state with a large and deeply faithful Christian population, the comments strike a particularly tone-deaf note. Texas voters have long been skeptical of politicians who treat faith as a flexible accessory rather than a core conviction. Talarico’s framing suggests Christianity is something to be endured or reshaped rather than embraced on its own terms.

We see what they did here.

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He could probably get away with this crap in a state like California, but in Texas?

No.

At a time when many Americans are already wary of politicians who seem more aligned with activist movements than with the values of their constituents, Talarico’s words provide fresh ammunition for those questioning his authenticity.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

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