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WATCH Closely, You Can See the ACTUAL Moment Ana Navarro Short Circuits in UNHINGED Trump Rant (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on June 23, 2026
Meme

Leave it to CNN to take a mundane maintenance issue at a national landmark and somehow twist it into a screaming rant about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. 

Don't look at us, we didn't do this.

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Ana Navarro managed the kind of whiplash-inducing segue that only happens when producers are desperate for more Trump hate and outrage and guests are happy (or unhinged enough) to deliver it.

One minute she’s explaining the 'logical, scientific proof' about why painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue led to algae growth and then suddenly POOF, she's ranting about Trump and Epstein.

The transition was so abrupt and bizarre it felt less like informed commentary and more like a performance designed to hit every progressive talking point in under 60 seconds which to be fair, is their average attention span s maybe this makes sense. 

Anywho, see the insanity for yourselves:

Post continues:

... ridiculous that in America, nobody's gone to jail because of being in the Epstein files…”

Unreal…

See what we mean? CUCKOO.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

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We got nothin'.

Even if they don't make any sense in the conversation at hand.

They have her room ready and waiting for her.

It's literally all she knows.

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ABBY PHILLIP CNN JEFFREY EPSTEIN ROGER WICKER

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Pick a SIDE, Idiots! Boy Howdy, Did the MLB Botch the Whole Pride Cap Controversy or What?! (Screenshots) Sam J.
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