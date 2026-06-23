WATCH Closely, You Can See the ACTUAL Moment Ana Navarro Short Circuits in UNHINGED Trump Rant (Video)

Leave it to CNN to take a mundane maintenance issue at a national landmark and somehow twist it into a screaming rant about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Don't look at us, we didn't do this.

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Ana Navarro managed the kind of whiplash-inducing segue that only happens when producers are desperate for more Trump hate and outrage and guests are happy (or unhinged enough) to deliver it.

One minute she’s explaining the 'logical, scientific proof' about why painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue led to algae growth and then suddenly POOF, she's ranting about Trump and Epstein.

The transition was so abrupt and bizarre it felt less like informed commentary and more like a performance designed to hit every progressive talking point in under 60 seconds which to be fair, is their average attention span s maybe this makes sense.

Anywho, see the insanity for yourselves:

Lunacy on CNN: Ana Navarro jumps from talking about algae in the Reflecting Pool to screaming about the Epstein files.



Seriously…



“There is a, a, an actual logical scientific reason why painting the, the pool blue has resulted in this growth of algae, and it is ridiculous that… pic.twitter.com/z4nlV4qTCa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026

Post continues:

... ridiculous that in America, nobody's gone to jail because of being in the Epstein files…” Unreal…

See what we mean? CUCKOO.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

UNHINGED: CNN’s Ana Navarro just called Sen. Roger Wicker “half dead” and someone who “woke up from his coma… have you seen home lately?”



CNN’s Abby Phillip: “I cannot speak to that just to be clear.”



Pathetic commentary from Navarro. pic.twitter.com/63e4TlDDHs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2026

We got nothin'.

That woman segues with all the subtlety of a semi making a U-turn through a farmer’s market. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 23, 2026

They have their talking points they must spew every day no matter the context. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) June 23, 2026

Even if they don't make any sense in the conversation at hand.

They have her room ready and waiting for her.

Ana Navarro comes off as a perpetually miserable person whose happiness is defined by hating Trump.



Don't be like Ana. pic.twitter.com/YlA7txlp4a — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 23, 2026

It's literally all she knows.

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