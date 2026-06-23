BRO, Really?! Graham Platner GUSHES Over Planned Parenthood and the REASON Why Is ... Telling (WATCH)

Graham Platner took the stage at a Planned Parenthood event and decided the best way to sell the organization was by personally thanking it for helping him get tested for STDs.

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We can't even MAKE this up.

Seriously?! HA HA HA HA HA HA

In this clip, Platner tells the crowd he got STI checks at the Portland Planned Parenthood 'at a younger age' and insists it’s 'not an embarrassing thing — it’s a smart thing.'

You'd think he'd know how badly something like this would go for considering the embarrassing streak he's had in the news lately with multiple allegations of creepy texts and abusive behavior towards ex-girlfriends but ... no.

WATCH:

Graham Platner (@grahamformaine): Thanks to Planned Parenthood, I’ve been able to get tested for STDs pic.twitter.com/PnFJG8GmGr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2026

Woof, Democrats sure can pick 'em.

And we get it, they're trying to prove that Planned Parenthood is not just an abortion mill, but it's also helpful for men like Platner ... which is not the powerful talking point they likely thought it would be.

Platner loving Planned Parenthood and screeching about Roe being overturned only makes him look more like a creepy dude who doesn't want to be responsible for any babies he accidentally helps create.

God help us… pic.twitter.com/rE3dokVqQN — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) June 23, 2026

Not even a little bit.

Look at the mindless liberal white women obediently holding signs in support of the woman-abusing, antisemitic Nazi lover.



So much for #metoo, eh?https://t.co/2Z4FBXEo8O — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 23, 2026

Leftist white women really are the worst.

You know, @grahamformaine, you can get checked for STDs without killing babies.https://t.co/cGYgE9Y3VX — Phil, Reality's PR Guy (@PhilALarsen) June 23, 2026

NO WAY! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

HAAAAAAAAA

*cough cough*

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