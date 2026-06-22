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'White Girls Are SLAGS': Thread Shares More HORRIFIC Deets of UK Girls Assaulted by Muslim Groomer Gangs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 22, 2026
Various

The stories out of the UK about the Pakistani Muslim groomer gangs kidnapping, trafficking, torturing, and raping British girls have been eye-opening for many people. Unless, of course, your name is Mehdi Hasan, but that's another story.

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This lengthy, heartbreaking thread is worth your time as it shines even more light on what has transpired.

Note that we once again warn our readers that these stories and details are quite horrific and could be truly triggering, so please proceed with caution.

'Far above their share of the population.'

She was twelve.

No words for evil such as this. As we said above, there are portions of this thread that are simply too horrific for us to include. The entire thread is available on X.

Beyond the graphic details, this to us is what is most terrifying. That nobody would help these girls because to do so was racist...

As early as 2003. All for VOTES.

Awful. All of it. Major kudos to Donna-Louise (@NoLongerTheFuzz) for sharing this thread the way she has and writing it all up. 

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And what makes it worse are people on the Left and in the Muslim communities insisting these are lies, that this report is targeting Muslims and that anyone who shares it is Islamophobic or hateful.

Or, you know, racist.

As Rupert Lowe himself said, that's not going to work anymore.

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