'White Girls Are SLAGS': Thread Shares More HORRIFIC Deets of UK Girls Assaulted by Muslim Groomer Gangs

The stories out of the UK about the Pakistani Muslim groomer gangs kidnapping, trafficking, torturing, and raping British girls have been eye-opening for many people. Unless, of course, your name is Mehdi Hasan, but that's another story.

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This lengthy, heartbreaking thread is worth your time as it shines even more light on what has transpired.

Note that we once again warn our readers that these stories and details are quite horrific and could be truly triggering, so please proceed with caution.

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“All white girls are slags. They don’t obey Allah, so they deserve to be punished. They should be raped as punishment for not obeying Allah.”

That was said to a Rotherham girl – now a doctor – by the men who raped her.

I read all 219 pages of the Rape Gang Inquiry report. A… pic.twitter.com/Z7RcbxE7Nn — Donna-Louise (@NoLongerTheFuzz) June 17, 2026

'Far above their share of the population.'

She was twelve.

No words for evil such as this. As we said above, there are portions of this thread that are simply too horrific for us to include. The entire thread is available on X.

Beyond the graphic details, this to us is what is most terrifying. That nobody would help these girls because to do so was racist...

As early as 2003. All for VOTES.

Awful. All of it. Major kudos to Donna-Louise (@NoLongerTheFuzz) for sharing this thread the way she has and writing it all up.

And what makes it worse are people on the Left and in the Muslim communities insisting these are lies, that this report is targeting Muslims and that anyone who shares it is Islamophobic or hateful.

Or, you know, racist.

As Rupert Lowe himself said, that's not going to work anymore.

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