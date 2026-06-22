Ro Khanna Gets a Taste of His Own SOCIALIST Med When Confronted in HEATED Back and Forth on Wealth Tax

Ro Khanna is on a mission to piss everyone off in America.

At least, that's what it feels like with his passive-aggressive advocacy for making billionaires pay JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE with a teensy weensy wealth tax. Notice he does not go after millionaires, probably because he is one.

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Hundreds of times over.

Gosh, the public servant who just so happens to be a multi-millionaire seems a lot more suspect than a billionaire who has worked in the private sector, you know? Which is why it was a really stupid idea for Ro to go after David Freidberg.

Take a look:

Also @friedberg do you oppose @sama Universal Basic Capital of 2.5 percent on AI companies for a dividend to Americans as asset seizure on the same grounds like you oppose the wealth tax? https://t.co/llwgqXb3Ig — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 21, 2026

We're not sure what Ro thought he'd get out of this, but surely he didn't think it would result in his getting owned and ratioed in such a fantastic manner when Friedberg responded:

I would like to see you make a voluntary contribution of 5% of your family’s $200M net worth to the government for important healthcare, childcare, and jobs. Don’t worry, it’s just one-time. Your $10M contribution will provide free childcare for over 1,000 California kids for a… — david friedberg (@friedberg) June 21, 2026

Post continues:

... for a year! Once you’ve made your personal contribution to a more just and equitable society, I’ll support all your other asset seizure ideas. But you gotta go first…

HAAAA.

Probably safe to say Ro has no intention of 'going first.'

Exactly THIS.

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