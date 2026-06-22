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Ro Khanna Gets a Taste of His Own SOCIALIST Med When Confronted in HEATED Back and Forth on Wealth Tax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Ro Khanna is on a mission to piss everyone off in America.

At least, that's what it feels like with his passive-aggressive advocacy for making billionaires pay JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE with a teensy weensy wealth tax. Notice he does not go after millionaires, probably because he is one.

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Hundreds of times over.

Gosh, the public servant who just so happens to be a multi-millionaire seems a lot more suspect than a billionaire who has worked in the private sector, you know? Which is why it was a really stupid idea for Ro to go after David Freidberg.

Take a look:

We're not sure what Ro thought he'd get out of this, but surely he didn't think it would result in his getting owned and ratioed in such a fantastic manner when Friedberg responded:

Post continues:

... for a year! Once you’ve made your personal contribution to a more just and equitable society, I’ll support all your other asset seizure ideas. But you gotta go first…

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FuzzyChimp
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HAAAA.

Probably safe to say Ro has no intention of 'going first.'

Exactly THIS.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA ECONOMY HEALTHCARE TAXES

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