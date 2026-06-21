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How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He Should Be in Jail (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Keith Ellison abruptly walked out of an interview when a reporter pressed him on the state’s massive fraud scandal. The tense exchange, captured on video, shows Ellison growing visibly frustrated and ending the conversation after questions about his office’s handling of widespread fraud involving hundreds of millions — if not billions — in misappropriated taxpayer funds.

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Gosh, who pee'd in his cornflakes? If he doesn't have anything to hide why on Earth would he behave this way when asked about it?

Ahem.

Watch:

*cough cough*

Something like that.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

That's how this works, right? ICE bad! Trump bad! Everything is bad so look over there and not at what we're doing to the state of Minnesota with billions of dollars of fraud.

Reeee!

How is this real life?

All of them.

True story.

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Rules for thee but not for me ... it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Yadda yadda yadda.

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH ELLISON LIBS OF TIKTOK MEDIA BIAS

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