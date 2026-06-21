How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He Should Be in Jail (WATCH)

Keith Ellison abruptly walked out of an interview when a reporter pressed him on the state’s massive fraud scandal. The tense exchange, captured on video, shows Ellison growing visibly frustrated and ending the conversation after questions about his office’s handling of widespread fraud involving hundreds of millions — if not billions — in misappropriated taxpayer funds.

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Gosh, who pee'd in his cornflakes? If he doesn't have anything to hide why on Earth would he behave this way when asked about it?

Ahem.

Watch:

Keith Ellison just stormed off after a reporter asked about fraud:



“I’m done talking to you!”



Keith was in on it.



He belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/H8ESaj7Cfx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 21, 2026

*cough cough*

Something like that.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

That's how this works, right? ICE bad! Trump bad! Everything is bad so look over there and not at what we're doing to the state of Minnesota with billions of dollars of fraud.

Reeee!

How is this real life?

His "believe me" look just glows with guilt. He had to shut himself up before he said something incriminating. — IndyRick (@TheIndyRick) June 21, 2026

These commies are all cowards. pic.twitter.com/HMrgoTHzCX — Baghdad Billy (@Baghdad_Billy) June 21, 2026

All of them.

True story.

He was 100% in on it. Zero chance he didn't know. — 500 y/o Christian (@500yoChristian) June 21, 2026

They want Trump to be attacked and answer question all day long, but they are above it?? — Naynay (@eljin56) June 21, 2026

Rules for thee but not for me ... it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Yadda yadda yadda.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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