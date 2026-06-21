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Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 21, 2026
Twitter

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf desperately needs to learn to read the room, as he wasted no time turning violence in Edinburgh into another chapter of the 'Muslims are perpetual victims' narrative.

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A 36-year-old man was charged after allegedly attacking several people near a mosque and elsewhere in the city, with authorities treating it as a suspected anti-Muslim hate crime.

C'mon, man. REALLY? After what we learned about the Islamic groomer gangs in the UK? No.

Yousaf used the incident to declare that Muslims across the UK no longer feel safe in 'the only country they call home' and called for cracking down on 'peddlers of hate. 

Bro, we'd love it if you cracked down on the actual peddlers of hate, but we know you won't.

Typical for the ex-SNP leader: swift solidarity for one community while the broader record of grooming gangs, Islamist extremism, and integration failures that have left plenty of people in the UK on edge gets conveniently sidelined.

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Imagine if he decided it was time to face down the rapists, pedos, and groomers instead?

X was LESS than thrilled with this crap:

Shocker.

Would appear X doesn't exactly have a ton of sympathy for Yousaf or any Muslim pretending this horrific report is somehow an attack on THEM.

That only seems fair.

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Probably NOT very safe.

And after reading that report, who could blame them?

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

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