Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf desperately needs to learn to read the room, as he wasted no time turning violence in Edinburgh into another chapter of the 'Muslims are perpetual victims' narrative.

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A 36-year-old man was charged after allegedly attacking several people near a mosque and elsewhere in the city, with authorities treating it as a suspected anti-Muslim hate crime.

C'mon, man. REALLY? After what we learned about the Islamic groomer gangs in the UK? No.

🚨 BREAKING: A 36-year-old white Scottish man is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Police after five people were stabbed in Edinburgh



He said after his arrest: "I'm protecting the country from these fucking Muslim bastards raping our young daughters" pic.twitter.com/ssrecw0hgi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 20, 2026

Yousaf used the incident to declare that Muslims across the UK no longer feel safe in 'the only country they call home' and called for cracking down on 'peddlers of hate.

Bro, we'd love it if you cracked down on the actual peddlers of hate, but we know you won't.

Typical for the ex-SNP leader: swift solidarity for one community while the broader record of grooming gangs, Islamist extremism, and integration failures that have left plenty of people in the UK on edge gets conveniently sidelined.

My full statement on the horrific, but I am afraid to say, unsurprising attacks in Edinburgh.



Enough of the statements of solidarity from governments. Muslims - across the UK - no longer feel safe in the only country they call home.



Time to face down the peddlers of hate. pic.twitter.com/A4QQh7CB7p — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 20, 2026

Imagine if he decided it was time to face down the rapists, pedos, and groomers instead?

X was LESS than thrilled with this crap:

I love this guy.



Muslim former Prime Minster of Scotland.



When a white person attacks brown people, he goes into a frenzy posting about racism and hate.



When a brown person attacks a white person, he calls for an end to "division".



Same act. Two standards.



Anti-white racism. https://t.co/f5ANeyQ9Q2 pic.twitter.com/hHWcvfZVw4 — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) June 21, 2026

Shocker.

There are over 50 Muslim countries which they can call home without fear of Islamophobia. Send them there. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 20, 2026

lslam is evil. Your "god" requires the torture and rape of children in its name. Your "god" is satan. pic.twitter.com/E8FllHXSIy — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) June 21, 2026

Would appear X doesn't exactly have a ton of sympathy for Yousaf or any Muslim pretending this horrific report is somehow an attack on THEM.

“Time to face down the peddlers of hate.” pic.twitter.com/mIzEiFOveR — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) June 21, 2026

No longer feel safe? Get out then. Go somewhere you do feel safe. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) June 21, 2026

That only seems fair.

“Muslims - across the UK - no longer feel safe in the only country they call home.”



And how exactly do the millions of British girls feel at home? — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) June 21, 2026

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Probably NOT very safe.

And after reading that report, who could blame them?

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