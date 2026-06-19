Cynical Publius Uses Simple MATH to Take Jake Tapper Blaming Hegseth for Flu...
VIP
Lefty Venture Capitalist Paul Graham BLOCKED Me for Pointing Out Dems Have ALWAYS...
The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan...
SO MUCH Worse: Sharyl Attkisson Adds a WHOPPER to Tulsi Gabbard's DAMNING Lists...
VIP
'Amazing'! Here's a DC Reflecting Pool Update From ABC News' Chief Algae Correspondent
Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word...
HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes...
Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger...
Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In...
Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening -...
Library Lies: Obama Rewrites the Book on 2012 Presidential Contest with Mitt Romney...
Me, Michelle, and I: The Former First Lady Says the Next Chapter of...
VIP
Muslim Texan Who Wanted to Participate in GOP Convention Leaves in Tears
Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global...

Chicagoan Calls Obamas Out Over Black Contractors and Workers Owed MILLIONS for Presidential Library

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Well, well, well, would you look at that. The great uniter's library could put Black contractors and workers out of business in Chicago because they haven't been paid.

Advertisement

While the majority of the Left has been falling all over themselves to talk about how awesome Obama is and how much they miss him since you know, he's dignified or something, this gentleman from Chicago was less than forgiving.

And we kinda sorta love it.

It's rare to see someone other than those of us on the Right calling Obama out:

Post continues:

... to the project. 

At the same time, President Obama declined to support a Community Benefits Agreement that many residents believed could have helped protect longtime Black families from displacement and rising housing costs.The South Side deserved development that created wealth and stability for the people who stayed through decades of disinvestment. Instead, too many Black contractors are still fighting to get paid, and too many Black residents are being pushed out of the very neighborhood this project was supposed to uplift. Progress should be measured by how the community benefits not by the size of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Oof.

But wait, there's more.

Recommended

The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... contractor says he's nearly $4 million in the red: "That is a hole that no subcontractor, small business can survive."

A Fox News Digital investigation found multiple construction firms reporting losses ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to tens of millions, with many of the complaints coming from the very firms the Center claims it wanted to support.

Some millions in the red ... what's going on here?

============================================================

Related:

Cynical Publius Uses Simple MATH to Take Jake Tapper Blaming Hegseth for Flu Outbreak at TX Base APART

Lefty Venture Capitalist Paul Graham BLOCKED Me for Pointing Out Dems Have ALWAYS Been Polarizing A-Holes

The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch)

SO MUCH Worse: Sharyl Attkisson Adds a WHOPPER to Tulsi Gabbard's DAMNING Lists of Fauci Receipts

Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA BLACK LIVES MATTER CHICAGO FOX NEWS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
SO MUCH Worse: Sharyl Attkisson Adds a WHOPPER to Tulsi Gabbard's DAMNING Lists of Fauci Receipts
Sam J.
Cynical Publius Uses Simple MATH to Take Jake Tapper Blaming Hegseth for Flu Outbreak at TX Base APART
Sam J.
Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America
Sam J.
HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes We've Seen YET
Sam J.
Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The MOMENT Abby Phillip Tries Playing the Obama Race Card With Lydia Moynihan She Is SHUT DOWN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement