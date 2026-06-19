Chicagoan Calls Obamas Out Over Black Contractors and Workers Owed MILLIONS for Presidential Library

Well, well, well, would you look at that. The great uniter's library could put Black contractors and workers out of business in Chicago because they haven't been paid.

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While the majority of the Left has been falling all over themselves to talk about how awesome Obama is and how much they miss him since you know, he's dignified or something, this gentleman from Chicago was less than forgiving.

And we kinda sorta love it.

It's rare to see someone other than those of us on the Right calling Obama out:

I won’t be attending the Obama Presidential Center opening. I stand with the Black contractors and workers who have been left behind. The African American Contractors Association has reported that at least 10 Black-owned firms are owed millions of dollars for work connected to… — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) June 18, 2026

Post continues:

... to the project. At the same time, President Obama declined to support a Community Benefits Agreement that many residents believed could have helped protect longtime Black families from displacement and rising housing costs.The South Side deserved development that created wealth and stability for the people who stayed through decades of disinvestment. Instead, too many Black contractors are still fighting to get paid, and too many Black residents are being pushed out of the very neighborhood this project was supposed to uplift. Progress should be measured by how the community benefits not by the size of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Oof.

But wait, there's more.

"They are scared to death about talking about it."



The Obama Presidential Center was pitched as a legacy project that would help lift minority-owned and local businesses.



Now, several subcontractors say the project has left them saddled with massive unpaid costs.



One plumbing… pic.twitter.com/MPl3TqzueJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

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... contractor says he's nearly $4 million in the red: "That is a hole that no subcontractor, small business can survive." A Fox News Digital investigation found multiple construction firms reporting losses ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to tens of millions, with many of the complaints coming from the very firms the Center claims it wanted to support.

Some millions in the red ... what's going on here?

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