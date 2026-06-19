VIP
'Amazing'! Here's a DC Reflecting Pool Update From ABC News' Chief Algae Correspondent
HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes...
Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger...
Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In...
Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening -...
Library Lies: Obama Rewrites the Book on 2012 Presidential Contest with Mitt Romney...
Me, Michelle, and I: The Former First Lady Says the Next Chapter of...
VIP
Muslim Texan Who Wanted to Participate in GOP Convention Leaves in Tears
Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global...
French President Thanks UAE for ‘Joining the Movement’ in Setting Age Limits for...
VIP
Restroom Crisis for Dads: Viral Video Shows Why We Need More Family Bathrooms
Action News: Pixar Blazes New Trails for Diversity by Perfecting Curly Hair in...
UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse...
You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and...

Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on June 19, 2026
Meme

Good ol' Barack Obama. We can always count on him to take any and every opportunity he can to crap on America and blame us for all the wrongs in the world. Nobody was surprised to hear Barry whine about our founders (he openly admitted their evil document, aka the Constitution, was a barrier to what he wanted to do, thank God), and of course, no speech would have been complete without his whining because we're not paying NGO's beaucoup bucks to spread America-hate around the world.

Advertisement

That's what he's doing here, in case you don't speak fake, sanctimonious a-hole as well as we do.

Post continues:

... between nations, instead of trying to dominate and bully and squeeze every advantage just because we can, and most of all, when we show through our example here at home that even a country as big and diverse as ours can make democracy work, it turns out all nations, including ours, become more prosperous and secure, and the world gets a little bit brighter.

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH

Notice, he doesn't mention paying the contractors who are going out of business because they haven't been paid yet. Ahem.

All that matters is, Trump bad.

Jessica Tarlov embarrassed herself, as usual:

Sorry, we just threw up a little in our mouths.

And hey, so did most of X.

Recommended

Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He hated America. He hated what we stand for. He resented our success and believed we should bow to our enemies. Yeah, he really sucked.

Heh.

Advertisement

There's no accounting for taste.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes We've Seen YET

CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best and ROFL

JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE Act Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger’s VA Governorship Is Already a Dumpster Fire of Petty Grievances and Dem Infighting

SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY JESSICA TARLOV

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI
Grateful Calvin
HA! Hillary's Paddington Bear Ensemble Inspires Some of the Most Vicious, HILARIOUS Memes We've Seen YET
Sam J.
Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening - Where Was Jill Biden?
Warren Squire
'Amazing'! Here's a DC Reflecting Pool Update From ABC News' Chief Algae Correspondent
Doug P.
Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger'
Doug P.
You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI Grateful Calvin
Advertisement