Because OF COURSE! X Drags TF Out of Jessica Tarlov for Sad, 2-Word Response to Obama Crapping on America

Good ol' Barack Obama. We can always count on him to take any and every opportunity he can to crap on America and blame us for all the wrongs in the world. Nobody was surprised to hear Barry whine about our founders (he openly admitted their evil document, aka the Constitution, was a barrier to what he wanted to do, thank God), and of course, no speech would have been complete without his whining because we're not paying NGO's beaucoup bucks to spread America-hate around the world.

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That's what he's doing here, in case you don't speak fake, sanctimonious a-hole as well as we do.

Obama: When American foreign policy lives up to our highest ideals, when we champion human rights and democracy and the sound stewardship of our planet, when we take the lead in eradicating disease and feeding the hungry and educating children, when we encourage cooperation… pic.twitter.com/hF1mR7vEGD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

Post continues:

... between nations, instead of trying to dominate and bully and squeeze every advantage just because we can, and most of all, when we show through our example here at home that even a country as big and diverse as ours can make democracy work, it turns out all nations, including ours, become more prosperous and secure, and the world gets a little bit brighter.

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH

Notice, he doesn't mention paying the contractors who are going out of business because they haven't been paid yet. Ahem.

All that matters is, Trump bad.

Jessica Tarlov embarrassed herself, as usual:

Sorry, we just threw up a little in our mouths.

And hey, so did most of X.

I miss all his uniting. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2026

Obama was the most racist and divisive President in history. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 19, 2026

He hated America. He hated what we stand for. He resented our success and believed we should bow to our enemies. Yeah, he really sucked.

Remember when you defended Hillary for labeling Trump supporters as being in a cult? Do ya think sending kissy emoji’s to Obama might be rather cultish? — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 18, 2026

Those Black contractors who haven’t been paid don’t miss you giggling at them since you don’t care because you missing Obama is so much more important — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 18, 2026

Simp — worry (@whinyrealist) June 19, 2026

Heh.

The people who built the “Lie-Barry” are still waiting to be paid for their work!



And you support a person who would do that to them? SMH pic.twitter.com/Wc6XChqkjJ — Mike (@Mike78642) June 18, 2026

I wish people would be honest about him. He was the most divisive president we have ever had. He set our country back decades. — Why (@BMacAdams) June 18, 2026

Jessica missing one of the most racist divisive President’s of all time is something but typical. — Ray-Dawg (@MikeRabon45) June 18, 2026

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There's no accounting for taste.

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