JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE Act Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Even JD Vance is sick and tired of John Thune's excuses when it comes to passing the SAVE Act. The excuse of not having enough votes to pass it is getting old ... especially when we all know there is much more Thune could do to get it done.

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So why isn't he?

What's the hold up?

Vance said it far better:

BREAKING: VP Vance just SHOT DOWN the defeatism coming from Leader Thune on the SAVE America Act:



Reporter: "Leader Thune says it's unrealistic to get the SAVE America Act passed, do you believe this is possible?"



Vance: "Why don‘t we try? At least force people to vote against… pic.twitter.com/GN0rnSw4It — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 18, 2026

Post continues:

... let people go on the record and actually answer to the American people."

Make the Republicans hiding behind Thune own their no vote, make them argue it, make them explain why they refuse to support and pass a bill their constituents have begged them to pass.

@VP is predident of the senate. The majority leader answers to him. He wants it passed? He needs to kick @LeaderJohnThune to the back of the bus and take over the senate leadership until it gets done. — Artificial_Stupidity (@UnvaxxedBioWpn) June 18, 2026

Maybe this is the first 'gentle' nudge to get it done?

Exactly! Get them on record! — Jo Chandler (@JoChandler45859) June 18, 2026

Exactly. MAKE THEM OWN THEIR VOTE.

A leader with a defeatist mentality should not be a leader!



Resign @LeaderJohnThune



You’re a disgrace! — Eli Tralv 🇺🇸 (@liztalny1023) June 18, 2026

EXACTLY.

He shouldn't be whining about not having the votes, he should be working to get those votes. And if he can't get them, he needs to make them go on the record.

As Vance said, why not at least TRY?!

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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