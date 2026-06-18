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JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE Act Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Even JD Vance is sick and tired of John Thune's excuses when it comes to passing the SAVE Act. The excuse of not having enough votes to pass it is getting old ... especially when we all know there is much more Thune could do to get it done.

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So why isn't he?

What's the hold up?

Vance said it far better:

Post continues:

... let people go on the record and actually answer to the American people."

Make the Republicans hiding behind Thune own their no vote, make them argue it, make them explain why they refuse to support and pass a bill their constituents have begged them to pass. 

Maybe this is the first 'gentle' nudge to get it done?

Exactly. MAKE THEM OWN THEIR VOTE.

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EXACTLY.

He shouldn't be whining about not having the votes, he should be working to get those votes. And if he can't get them, he needs to make them go on the record.

As Vance said, why not at least TRY?!

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOP JD VANCE JOHN THUNE

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