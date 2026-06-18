SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She...
Chris Murphy Demanded an End to Iran War, Now Claims Trump Surrendered (Farewell...
Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari...
'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies...
Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Pos...
VIP
Imagine What I Could Pay for by Confiscating the Wealth of These Musk...
'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps'...
Hunter Biden Pivots to a Career in Comedy by Telling Joe Rogan Why...
Amy Klobuchar Trying to Appeal to America First While TRASHING Trump Is Even...
Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY...
'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim
VIP
Omnipresent Obama: Former President Says He Emulates George Washington With ‘Quiet’ Post-W...
BleachBit Biden: Hillary Clinton Erases Past, Says She Was Always Against Sleepy Joe’s...
VIP
I Can't Be Sure, But I THINK Joe Biden Is Bragging to Jay...

Oilfield Rando SHREDS John Thune Claiming Repubs Hate Trump With DAMNING Reminder of Who They REALLY Hate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

According to John Thune, some Senate Republicans are so consumed by personal animosity toward Trump that they’re willing to tank a major voter integrity bill.

Advertisement

The revelation has understandably pissed a lot of people off -  lawmakers are more loyal to their wealthy donors than to the voters who elected them - and that they actively resent having to deliver on the populist priorities their constituents actually care about.

But it's not really Trump they hate.

Nope.

Oilfield Rando nailed it:

They resent the little people who gave them their jobs.

All of this.

It certainly feels that way.

Recommended

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)

'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies About Married Women (Vid)

Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Post

'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)
Sam J.
SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran
Sam J.
'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies About Married Women (Vid)
Sam J.
Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Post
Sam J.
Chris Murphy Demanded an End to Iran War, Now Claims Trump Surrendered (Farewell Gas Price Talking Point)
Doug P.
Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot) Sam J.
Advertisement