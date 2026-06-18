Oilfield Rando SHREDS John Thune Claiming Repubs Hate Trump With DAMNING Reminder of Who They REALLY Hate

According to John Thune, some Senate Republicans are so consumed by personal animosity toward Trump that they’re willing to tank a major voter integrity bill.

🚨SCOOP: Senate Majority Leader John Thune admitted some Senate Republicans hate President Donald Trump too much to support the SAVE America Act, the Daily Caller has been told.



Thune admitted during a closed-door GOP lunch on Wednesday that some Republican senators oppose… pic.twitter.com/u6sWSHDQJg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2026

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The revelation has understandably pissed a lot of people off - lawmakers are more loyal to their wealthy donors than to the voters who elected them - and that they actively resent having to deliver on the populist priorities their constituents actually care about.

But it's not really Trump they hate.

Nope.

Oilfield Rando nailed it:

They don’t hate Trump. They hate their voters.



They hate having to do things their hoi polloi voters want instead of doing things their donors want.



Because they can get cool stuff doing things their donors want. They don’t get anything but their seat from the hoi polloi. https://t.co/5oZA5V5vnl — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 18, 2026

They resent the little people who gave them their jobs.

I want names. — Bourbon Goggles (@BourbonGoggles) June 18, 2026

Repeal the 17th — Scott C "The Perennial Tenth Man" (@ScottC20012) June 18, 2026

All of this.

Bro, their handlers lose power if the save America act is passed.



When elections are free and fair, THE PEOPLE have the power.



When they’re rigged, THEY have the power.



They don’t want to lose their power. — Nate M (@NatesNeverLate2) June 18, 2026

It certainly feels that way.

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Related:

Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari Call Him Racist (Screenshot)

'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies About Married Women (Vid)

Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Post

'So GHEY': Scott Wiener Attacking Christian MLB Players for 'Defacing Their Pride Caps' Goes REALLY Wrong

Mike Lee Goes OFF on John Thune, Spills the TEA About What's REALLY Happening With the SAVE Act (Thread)

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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